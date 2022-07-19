First lady Jill Biden, education secretary to visit summer learning program in Detroit

Washington — First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan this week as part of a three-state tour focused on efforts to combat summer learning loss for K-12 students, the White House said.

Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Thursday morning will stop by a Detroit Public Schools Community District summer learning program at Schulze Academy for Technology and Arts on Detroit's northwest side. The program is for kindergarten through 8th-grade students from the city school district.

The tour also will include stops in Connecticut and Georgia. The trip is meant to show how funding from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan is supporting students continuing their studies through summer learning and enrichment programs, according to the White House.

This ARP funding, part of $122 billion in the package to support schools as they reopened and remain open, specifically was intended to address the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the academic and mental health needs of students, officials said.

The first lady and Cardona will first stop Wednesday in Connecticut at the nonprofit Horizons National summer learning program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, serving elementary students from local public schools.

The pair is then expected to arrive in Detroit shortly before 5 p.m. After their Thursday event in Detroit, they will continue on to Georgia, where they'll visit another Horizons National summer learning program hosted by the University of Georgia in Athens.

Jill Biden was last in Michigan last October when she participated in a listening session on youth mental health with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and spoke at the annual dinner of Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, a Jewish school.

