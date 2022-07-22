Bernie Sanders, 'The Squad' coming to Michigan to campaign for Tlaib, Levin

The progressive team of young, female Democrats known as The Squad will rally Sunday in Detroit in support of one of their own, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who is running for a third term in Congress.

Tlaib, a Detroit Democrat, will be joined by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts in advance of their upcoming primary elections and "as part of their ongoing efforts to grow the broader progressive movement," according to an announcement.

In Michigan's Aug. 2 primary, Tlaib is facing a primary challenge from three Democrats in the new 12th District, which covers Dearborn, Southfield and part of Detroit, as well as Livonia, Inkster, Westland, Garden City and Redford Charter Township.

Her opponents are Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey, former state Rep. Shanelle Jackson and Lathrop Village Mayor Kelly Garrett.

The 3 p.m. Sunday rally at Cass Technical High School will include a conversation with the four congresswomen, as well as performances from local artists who have not been named.

Later in the week, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a 6 p.m. July 29 rally to get out the vote in support of Tlaib and Rep. Andy Levin ahead of the Aug. 2 primary.

Levin's campaign said the event will be a block party in front of the Flagstar Strand Theater on Pontiac’s Saginaw Street.

Levin of Bloomfield Township is facing a colleague, Rep. Haley Stevens of Waterford Township, in a closely watched primary in the new 11th District in Oakland County.

In endorsing Levin, Sanders cited attacks on him by the pro-Israel lobbying group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee whose super political action committee has spent heavily in the 11th District race.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, is also headed to Michigan to campaign for Levin at a 1:30 p.m. Sunday rally in Pontiac, and climate activist Jane Fonda will rally for Levin at a 4 p.m. Monday rally in Royal Oak.

