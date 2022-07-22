Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign says it's raised $9.5 million in 2022

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign says it has raised more than $9.5 million over the first seven months of 2022, a figure that dwarfs totals posted by past Michigan governors seeking second terms.

Whitmer's campaign announced the fundraising figure Friday morning, hours before the 5 p.m. deadline to file a full disclosure on donors and expenditures from Jan. 1 through July 17.

Whitmer, a Democrat, had about $14.7 million still available at the end of the campaign finance period, 114 days before the Nov. 8 general election. At the end of 2021, her campaign had $9.9 million on hand.

There are five Republican candidates seeking their party's nomination in the Aug. 2 primary to challenge Whitmer. All of them are expected to be at a financial disadvantage when the fall's race begins.

"Our campaign is proud to have the support of Michiganders in every single county as Gov. Whitmer keeps working with anyone to deliver on kitchen table issues that matter most," said Maeve Coyle, the Whitmer campaign's communications director.

Over a similar period in 2014, when then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, was running for a second term, his campaign reported raising $3.3 million. In 2006, over a similar period, then-Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat, reported raising $3.3 million.

Michigan lawmakers voted to double the state's campaign contribution limits in 2013 and to tie them to the consumer price index, which has helped candidates raise more money in recent years. As the law now stands, candidates for governor in Michigan can accept up to $7,150 from an individual donor and $71,500 from a political action committee.

For the four-year election cycle, Whitmer's campaign says it has raised more than $29.5 million.

Whitmer won her first term in the governor's office in 2018 by beating Republican Bill Schuette. She won the race by 9 percentage points.

