U.S. House approves bill to restore lost pension benefits for Delphi employees

Washington — The U.S. House approved bipartisan legislation Wednesday intended to help former Delphi Corp. salaried employees who had their pensions clipped as a precondition of General Motors Corp.'s federally induced bankruptcy.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 254-175, would set up a trust fund at the U.S. Department of Treasury that would be used to top off the benefits of the non-union retirees of the former GM parts unit to make them whole. Nearly 6,000 of them live in Michigan.

"These individuals did everything right and were singled out. They suffered a terrible economic loss as a result, and we should fix it," said Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township, who led the legislation in the House.

The Delphi retirees turned to Congress after the U.S. Supreme Court six months ago declined to hear the retirees' case in January, letting stand a ruling by the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upholding the government termination of their pension plans.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Ohio Reps. Michael Turner, a Republican, and Tim Ryan, a Democrat; all Michigan House Democrats and Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland; Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet; and Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township.

The Delphi Salaried Retirees Association hailed Wednesday's vote as the first legislative step toward ending the "13-year pension nightmare" for 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees.

"It will make a huge difference for retirees who are now 13 years older and in their 70s and 80s for the most part. It’s especially helpful at this time with inflation as it is today," said Ron Beeber of Pentwater, a retired Delphi manager who sits on the association's board. "Now, our attention will turn to the Senate."

The bill's fate in the 50-50 Senate is unclear. If passed and signed by President Joe Biden — who supports the bill — retirees would receive retroactive lump-sum payments.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the legislation would cost $912 million over 10 years. The bill would be paid for not with taxpayer dollar but within the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., the government-owned pension insurer.

The bill calls for moving up the adjustable interest rate payment date that employers make to the PBGC, which would produce a surplus that would be used to make the Delphi workers whole.

The Delphi retirees' lawsuit dated to 2009. As GM went through a quick-exit bankruptcy in 2009, the decision was made to "top up" the pensions of most union Delphi hourly workers and retirees — largely those of the United Auto Workers — to the full amount promised by GM.

GM did not do the same for 20,000 salaried retirees and pension participants at Delphi, a former GM subsidiary that was spun off in 1999 and which filed for bankruptcy in 2005. GM later told a 2011 government audit that it made the call "because of its dependence" on the UAW union.

The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. then terminated the Delphi salaried employees' plan and has since been paying retirement benefits to the former plan participants out of its insurance funds.

But some pensioners and other plan participants lost as much as 70% of their vested benefits. About 20,000 workers were affected by the cuts. The legislation aims to provide what the PBGC has not by paying the difference between the statutory cap and what the retirees' benefits would have been.

Beneficiaries who already are receiving benefits would receive a lump sum payment of the difference between what was paid by PGBC and would have been paid without the statutory limitations, plus 6% interest, according to a bill summary.

The PBGC said last year in court records that the agency has paid nearly $1.5 billion in benefits out of its insurance funds since 2009 that were unfunded in the Delphi plan.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good of Virginia called the legislation a "bailout for the nanny state," arguing that taxpayers shouldn't foot the bill for the Delphi retirees.

"Where does this end?" Good said during debate on the House floor. "Should Congress reimburse every American's retirement plan when it suffers a loss?"

Kildee pushed back on objections by some Republican colleagues who argued that the legislation would set a bad precedent for single-employer pension systems.

"This situation is clearly a unique case. Never before have we had a situation like this," Kildee told The Detroit News.

"The federal government authored what happened to these folks. It has responsibility for what took place, and that's why the federal government and only the federal government is in a position to correct the mistake that it made on its own watch."

Beeber said several GOP lawmakers were speaking against the bill based on misinformation and a misunderstanding of what led to the termination of their pensions.

"It’s not a bailout. That’s the big misconception. We are not bailing out an underfunded pension plan," Beeber said. "The plan was 86% funded, according to a credible, actuarial third party."

He read from an email from a Delphi retiree in Ohio, who told the board he was working three jobs, and that his wife has cancer.

"'I’m just tired,' he wrote," Beeber said. "That’s the kind of thing that just hits you in the stomach. And that’s why we are doing this."

