Michigan GOP governor hopefuls meet tonight for final debate before primary

The five Republican candidates who want to be Michigan's next governor will gather Wednesday night in Pontiac for the eighth and final debate of their months-long primary race.

Six days before the election, the GOP contenders will participate in a debate set to start at 7 p.m. and sponsored by the Oakland County Republican Party and WJR-AM 760, which will air the discussion.

Taking place at the UWM Sports Complex, the debate comes as tensions have heightened among the candidates and as Democrats and businessman Kevin Rinke's campaign have begun airing a rush of negative TV ads against conservative commentator Tudor Dixon.

Dixon of Norton Shores held a slight edge in the primary, according to a July 13-15 poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4). Of 500 likely GOP primary voters, 19% said they would vote for Dixon while 15% picked Rinke, 13% favored real estate broker Ryan Kelley and 12% backed chiropractor Garrett Soldano. About 2% supported the fifth candidate, Pastor Ralph Rebandt, and 38% of Republican voters surveyed said they were undecided.

However, Dixon's slim lead fell within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, and political consultants have described the race as a "toss-up."

Put Michigan First, a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association, revealed an ad Tuesday night that attacks Dixon, saying her plan to phase out the state's 4.25% personal income tax would "slash" funding for police. The organization is putting about $2 million behind the commercial in the days before Tuesday's election.

Dixon, who's been endorsed by the Police Officers Association of Michigan, has said the ad is attempt to knock her out in the primary because Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's supporters don't want to face her in the general election.

“The idea that this attack ad has come out and said that I would ever reduce police funding is baloney,” Dixon said Wednesday morning during a round table event with police officers supporting her candicacy. “We clearly stated on our website that we would never do that.”

Meanwhile, Rinke has been funding ads claiming Dixon is "bankrolled" by opponents of former President Donald Trump. His commercials refer to Betsy DeVos, a Michigan resident and Trump's former education secretary.

DeVos resigned from Trump's Cabinet a day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol when Trump supporters tried to disrupt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory. DeVos has since acknowledged that she discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment with other Cabinet members to remove Trump before his term ended, according to CNN.

Wednesday night's debate will be the first since campaign finance disclosures revealed members of the DeVos family contributed $1 million to Michigan Families United, a political committee that's been sponsoring TV ads in support of Dixon.

At the last debate on July 20, Soldano of Mattawan said his "definition of establishment is basically" Dixon's "entire campaign."

Trump has not endorsed in the primary so far, but he has previously made positive comments about Dixon. In a statement on Tuesday, Trump said Republicans in Missouri and Michigan are "waiting" for him to officially announce support for a candidate.

"They say, whoever I endorse will win," the ex-president said.

The first debate of the primary campaign occurred in Livingston County on May 12, 76 days earlier.

