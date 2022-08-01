How to vote, what to know on Michigan's Election Day

The Detroit News

Here’s what Michigan voters should know as they go to the polls on Election Day or plan to drop off their absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots

Already requested absentee ballots should be returned to a valid clerk’s drop box or a clerk’s office by 8 p.m.

An absentee ballot will not be counted unless the voter’s signature is on the return envelope and matches the signature on file.

Those who had assistance filling out the ballot will need the signature of the person who helped them as well.

Only the voter, a family member or person residing in the voter’s household, a mail carrier or an election official is authorized to deliver a signed absent voter ballot to a clerk’s office.

If an emergency, such as a sudden illness or family death, prevents a voter from reaching the polls on Election Day, an emergency absentee ballot may be requested. The request must be submitted before 4 p.m. Election Day.

Local clerk’s office and polling locations can be found at mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index.

In-person voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters must provide proof of identification — either a driver’s license or state ID card. Those without photo identification can sign an affidavit saying they have state ID and can vote.

Unregistered voters can register to vote Election Day at their clerk’s office.

No campaigning or soliciting of votes is allowed within 100 feet of a polling location.

Election-related materials such as shirts, buttons or pamphlets are prohibited from all Michigan polling places.

In a primary election, you can only vote for candidates in one political party. You can't "split your ticket" by, say, voting in a Republican race and then voting in a different Democratic contest.

Leaving some races without a vote will not invalidate a ballot.

Michigan residents in jail or prison who are awaiting arraignment or trial are eligible to vote as well as residents who are released from jail or prison after serving a sentence.