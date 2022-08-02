20th House District: Arbit leads Dem field, Republicans Mansour and Mohyi in tight race

Early results in Tuesday's primary race for the 20th House District show Democrat Noah Arbit taking the lead and Republican candidates Albert Mansour and Diana Theresa Mohyi neck-and-neck.

Arbit, 26, has been active in Democratic politics, founded the Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus in 2019 and has worked for the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. In initial returns, he is leading with 49% of the vote, compared with 28.1% for Ken Ferguson and 22.9% for James Sklar, respectively.

Mansour is leading Mohyi 50.7% to 49.3%. Mansour, 43, lives in West Bloomfield and operates a real estate business in Commerce Township.

Mohyi, 37, grew up in the West Bloomfield area. She returned to the area during the pandemic after working as an attorney in New York.

The newly designed 20th House district joined the Oakland County communities of West Bloomfield, Sylvan Lake, Orchard Lake, Keego Harbor and portions of Commerce and Bloomfield townships. The region previously had been split among multiple state house districts.

The new district leans blue, but Republican candidates Mohyi and Mansour both contend they have a winning strategy to sway enough voters to the polls in November.

Their success will in part determine whether the state House will have a Democratic majority for the first time in decades.