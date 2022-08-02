McMorrow leads Bullock in Senate district primary in early results

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow is leading her colleague and primary opponent Sen. Marshall Bullock in the Democratic primary race for the newly drawn 8th Senate District straddling Oakland and Wayne counties, early results show.

McMorrow, 35, of Royal Oak, is leading Bullock, 55, of Detroit, 81% to 19%, with an estimated 43% of votes counted, according to unofficial results in the contest.

Bullock and McMorrow were drawn into the same voting boundaries in the newest redistricting cycle in a district that covers northwest Detroit and the Oakland County communities of Ferndale, Oak Park, Royal Oak and other nearby municipalities.

Bullock worked for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan before being elected to the Legislature, where he serves as chairman for the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus.

McMorrow, who previously worked in product design, advertising and media, is considered a rising star in the Democratic party after a floor speech denouncing a Republican candidate's "groomer" claims went viral earlier this year.

The race is one of several that will determine the extent of representation Black Detroiters have under the newly drawn maps, which have been criticized as diluting the Black vote and African American voters' chances of electing a preferred candidate.

If Bullock is defeated, there will be no Black men from Detroit in the Michigan Senate next year — unless there is an upset in another primary.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Brandon Ronald Simpson in the November general election.

6th Senate District Democratic primary

In the nearby 6th Senate District, Farmington Hills Mayor Vicki Barnett is leading in a three-way primary with state Rep. Mary Cavanagh, D-Redford Township, and newcomer Darryl Brown. According to early results, Barnett has about 61% of the vote, Cavanagh 26% and Brown 13%, with an estimated 7% of votes counted.

The district stretches from northwest Detroit into Wayne and Oakland county suburbs, such as Redford Township, parts of Livonia, Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Barnett, 68, is a former state representative, and Cavanagh, 31, has served one term in the state House representing District 10.

Brown, 58, is a former Detroit police commissioner and retired from Detroit Fire Department and DTE Energy.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face Republican Ken Crider of Livonia in the Nov. 8 general election.

