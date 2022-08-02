Wayne County state House: McFall stakes early lead in 8th District Dem race

Detroit — The outcomes of Wayne County's state House races hadn't been declared late Tuesday, with results not yet reported in the 3rd or 9th districts and only partially reported in the 8th.

Primary election voters in the state's largest country by population were poised to decide between a spate of political newcomers and just one incumbent.

In the 8th House District — which includes parts of Detroit, Hazel Park, Highland Park and Madison Heights — five candidates competed in the Democratic primary.

Durrel Douglas, Ernest Little, Mike McFall, Ryan Nelson and David Soltis were vying for a spot on the November ballot. Robert Noble of Madison Heights and Attie Pollard of Highland Park were competing in the GOP primary.

Rep. Stephanie Young, a Democrat, represents the district but is running in the state's 16th House District after redistricting changed district boundaries.

McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, was leading with 57.4% of the vote, according to preliminary results accounting for less than 20% of the votes, according to the Associated Press. McFall, 46, also works in development for the Troy-based nonprofit Williams Syndrome Association.

Douglas, 35, of Detroit is a community organizer who's worked on progressive issues for the last decade. Little's Facebook page identifies him as a former building inspector for the city and as a realtor and mortgage loan originator at Rocket Mortgage. Nelson, 44, of Detroit is a business owner and executive recruiter who previously served as a congressional aide.

In the Republican primary, Noble was ahead with more than 80% of the votes. Just over 20% of the votes had been tallied shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

In the 3rd House District in Dearborn, three Democratic candidates who would be new to elected office — Alabas Farhat, Sam Luqman and Khalil Othman — were competing for a seat now held by Rep. Shri Thanedar, a Democrat who is running for Congress. The winner will face Republican Ginger Shearer in the November general election.

Farhat, 22, is a labor organizer and policy analyst who works in government affairs for Wayne County.

Luqman, 39, left a civilian job in the federal government to run for office and also works as a real estate agent. She spent about 20 years as a community activist, and has served as an advocate for families of students with disabilities.

Othman is the founder of an IT company who volunteers with the city of Dearborn as a commissioner for recreation and parks.

No results had yet been reported in the race shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

In the 9th House District, incumbent Rep. Abraham Aiyash, a Democrat, faced four challengers in the primary: Darnell Gardner, William Phillips, Abraham Shaw and Paul Smith. The winner of the primary will face Republican Michele Lundgren of Detroit in a race that the Democratic nominee is heavily favored to win. The district includes parts of Detroit and Hamtramck.

No results were available in the race just before 11 p.m.

Gardner, 63, of Detroit, is a military veteran who works at Ford Motor Co. Shaw, 55, of Detroit, is a master automotive technician. Smith, 29, of Detroit, is a graduate student who has served as a youth mentor in the city.

At First Congregational Church, a polling location on East Forest Avenue in Midtown, James Phillips, 54, of Detroit cast a ballot in the Democratic primary and voted to re-elect Aiyash, who Phillips said "seemed like a good guy."

In this election, Phillips' top issues were women's rights, voting in favor of a 10-year renewal millage for the Wayne County jail, and curbing gun violence. In the 13th District's congressional race, he voted for state Sen. Adam Hollier, and voted to re-elect Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, but Phillips said that although he "doesn't agree with everything (Whitmer) does," she has his vote in the general election:

Meanwhile, Dwayne Love of Detroit was trying to gather some information about the issues and candidates he would find on the ballot before heading to his polling place on the city's northwest side.

"Blight is heavy on the list," he said of his top issues as a voter. "Getting the grass cut. Vacant houses."

He typically votes Democratic, but he said he's open to hearing from GOP candidates — although he said he hadn't seen any outreach from them in his neighborhood.

Brian Obot of Detroit was voting at Adams Butzel Recreation Complex on the city's northwest side. The economy, jobs and inflation were the main issues he was focused on, as well as community development efforts within the city.

“As opposed to everybody moving out, what are we going to do to make life good for the people who choose to remain?," he said.

