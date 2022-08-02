Junge leads Michigan GOP 8th District primary for Congress

Paul Junge, a former news anchor, lawyer and Trump administration employee, is leading in early results in the 8th Congressional District primary.

Junge is running against Matt Seely, a longtime business owner and a GOP activist, and Candice Miller, a local businesswoman with no relation to the former Macomb County congresswoman and Michigan secretary of state with the same name.

Junge had 56% to Miller's 23% and Seely's 21% with about 7% of precincts reporting.

They are fighting for the chance to challenge in the fall Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint Township, who has held the area's House seat for more than nine years but is viewed by the GOP as vulnerable after redistricting.

Reached Tuesday shortly after polls closed, Junge said he's "feeling confident."

"We're waiting patiently, but I feel like we very well could win tonight," he said.

The district is considered one of the most competitive districts in the state and nationwide, encompassing portions of Bay, Midland, Saginaw and Genesee counties.

Junge is making his second bid for Congress after losing to Democrat U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing in 2020 by less than 4 percentage points. He said he wants to promote limited government and protect free enterprise.

Seely is running for Congress for the first time to bring jobs back to manufacturing communities. Miller said in a press release that her campaign is focused on cutting government spending and providing quality education "free from indoctrination."

Both Junge and Seely said tackling inflation and lowering gas prices are their top priorities if elected.

All three are supporters of former President Donald Trump, and both Junge and Seely have sought his endorsement, though Trump has not put his support behind either candidate.

Analysts said a GOP challenger will face an uphill climb to beat Kildee, who benefits from long-term name recognition and significantly more money than any of the challengers.

Junge has spent just under $883,000 so far this cycle, as of the last campaign finance report submitted July 13, and Seely has spent about $90,000. Kildee, who does not have a primary challenger, has already spent about $1.3 million.

Junge, 55, was born in Ann Arbor and went to high school and college in California. He worked as a former prosecutor and TV news anchor before moving to Washington, D.C. to work as investigative counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He has also worked in his family business, All Star Maintenance, which maintains military housing. He joined Trump's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in external affairs in 2018 before running against Slotkin in 2020.

Junge said his priority if elected will be to bring down inflation. He does not believe unsubstantiated claims that Trump won the 2020 election, but said he wishes officials did more to address public concerns and improve confidence in elections.

Seely, 58, owns a Detroit-based manufacturing company that builds custom parts for the construction and material-handling industries. He formerly was a city councilman in Grosse Pointe Shores and has helped organize protests against coronavirus safety measures.

He said he want to create jobs by advocating for innovative manufacturing and infrastructure solutions, working with companies to attract them to the area, and curbing government spending.

Seely said he does not believe the 2020 presidential election was fairly decided. Both Junge and Seely say they support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade but would not seek a federal ban on abortions, instead leaving each state to shape their abortion policies.

Miller did not respond to a request for an interview but provided a press release announcing her campaign. It said she wants to improve infrastructure and stop "governmental mandates."

The future generation "is taught to hate America, our freedoms are being threatened, and Washington wants to control everything we do," she said in the statement. "I’ve had enough."

Slotkin beat Junge in 2020 by 3.6 percentage points in the old 8th District, representing portions of Oakland, Ingham and Livingston counties, even as Trump won the area by a slim margin.

The new 8th District was won by President Joe Biden by about 2 percentage points. But in the first midterm election after a new president comes into office, the opposing party often sweeps competitive seats, and the non-partisan Cook Political Report lists the new 8th as a toss-up district.

