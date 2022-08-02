Chang takes lead as state Senate results for Wayne County trickle in

Sen. Stephanie Chang of Detroit is leading Toinu Reeves of Detroit, an economics doctoral student, for the new 3rd Senate District.

With 9.% of precincts reporting, Chang had 89% of the vote to Reeves' 11%. The district is the only one that includes portions of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. The winner will breeze his or her way into the Senate seat since there is no Republican challenger.

Redistricting attracted new faces to state Senate races in Wayne Country and the hope among incumbent Democrats that the party can maintain its seats in an effort to takeover the chamber in the general election on Nov. 8 for the first time in decades. Voters on Tuesday said some of their top issues were roads, inflation and abortion access.

"I want to see a change for the better," said Ronona Thomas, 46, of Taylor, who cast her ballot in the Democratic primary. "The overturning of Roe v. Wade got me out to vote. We have to change it at a local level."

Results from other state Senate races in Wayne County have yet to begin reporting.

In the 3rd District, Chang, 38, is a former Detroit community organizer and the first Asian American woman elected to the Michigan Legislature in 2014. She highlights her work in mental health advocacy, water access and police accountability. She plans to run for Senate Majority Leader if the Democrats win control of the Senate for the first time in four decades.

Challenger Reeves, 46, expects to complete his doctorate in economics at the University of Michigan in the next two years. The Ivy League undergraduate's experience spans IT consultancy, teaching, automotive factory work and founding nonprofits focused on policy, teaching children tech skills through video games and tracking firearms in real-time.

"I heard him speak, and he talked about about bringing the neighborhoods and races together," said Sheila Morgan, 62, of Detroit. "I think we need that."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble