Paiz prevails in Democratic Macomb state House primary; Wozniak leads in GOP race

A Harper Woods City Council member beat eight other candidates to win the Democratic primary for the 11th state House district in Macomb County, according to unofficial election results on Wednesday.

Veronica Paiz of Harper Woods scored a narrow victory in the Democratic-leaning 11th District state House seat in southern Macomb County with all precints reporting. Paiz got 21.6% followed by 20.3% for Alex Manwell, 33, a civil engineer and finance consultant.

Paiz is a member of the Michigan Municipal League legislative committees for elections and municipal services and is a member of the Hispanic Latino Caucus of Michigan Democratic Party.

She will face Mark T. Foster, who won the Republican primary.

Redistricting produced a new seat created from parts of Macomb and Wayne counties. The competitive Democratic district comprises parts of northeast Detroit, Harper Woods and St. Clair Shores.

State Sen. Doug Wozniak was leading state Rep. Terrence Mekoski in early results in a Republican primary fight over a Macomb County seat they have both held at one point.

Wozniak was ahead 43% compared with Mekoski's 37% in early results with 27% of precincts reporting for the new 59th House District, which includes most of Shelby Township and northwest Macomb Township. Macomb Township trustee Frank Cusumano trailed with 23%.

The primary will effecectively determine the representative for the GOP-leaning new 59th House District, which includes most of Shelby Township and northwest Macomb Township.

Wozniak gave up the state House seat after he won a special election in August 2021 for a Senate seat vacated by now Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido. Mekoski won the special elections earlier this year to replace Wozniak.

Wozniak, 75, chose not to run for re-election in the Senate because he got drawn into a district with Republican Sen. Ruth Johnson, the former secretary of state.

A year ago, Wozniak defeated Mekoski and Rep. Pamela Hornberger, R-Chesterfield Township, in a Republican Senate primary to fill a seat vacated at the end of 2020 when Lucido was elected Macomb County prosecutor.

The GOP fight is among two important primary elections for state House in Macomb County that could help influence whether Republicans continue to keep control of the state House after the fall elections.

Wozniak, who has represented Shelby Township at the state and local level for 14 years, said the biggest issue facing Michigan residents is "runaway inflation."

Terence Mekoski, 57, was elected on May 3 and is running for re-election to continue to represent the constituents of the new 59th District where he lives. The senior financial investigator said free and fair elections are the biggest issue in the election.

The winner will face Democrat James Diez of Shelby Township in the fall election.

jchambers@detroitnews.com