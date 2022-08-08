Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has mild symptoms of COVID-19

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, more than two years into the state's fight with the pandemic.

In a press release, issued at about 10:20 p.m., Whitmer said she was experiencing mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and receiving two booster shots.

"After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan," Whitmer said. "I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed."

The Democratic governor is up for reelection this fall and is being challenged by Republican Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores. Dixon has been critical of the Whitmer administration's handling of COVID-19.

Whitmer was in Benton Harbor for a "Grillin’ with Gretchen" event on Sunday. More than 300 people attended, according to her campaign.

The governor said she tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon before testing positive Monday evening.

Michigan reported its first cases of the virus on March 10, 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has tracked about 2.7 million infections and 37,534 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus," Whitmer said Monday. "I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move."

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21 and has recently returned to his normal travel schedule.

cmauger@detroitnews.com