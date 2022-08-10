Kristina Karamo says her Twitter was 'hacked' after post on Trump returning to office

Lansing — About an hour after sharing a link to a prediction that former President Donald Trump would return to the White House this year, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo said her Twitter account had been "hacked."

Karamo's account posted the initial link at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The link went to a message from a Truth Social account that falsely claimed Trump "won in 2020."

"Last Monday, he already won 2024," the post from the Truth Social account @Jerabeck said. "However, I don’t think we will have to wait that long. He will be back in the White House before the end of this year. When he is, the justice against the enemies of America we have all been waiting for will be swift and permanent.

"Get your popcorn, beer and pop now while you can still get it, and when Trump is back, sit back and enjoy the show. Nothing can stop what is coming."

Karamo, who's been endorsed by Trump, is an Oak Park educator who this fall is challenging Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's top election official.

Her initial tweet sharing the link to the Truth Social post was gaining attention early Wednesday afternoon. Then, at 1:41 p.m., she posted that her Twitter account "was hacked."

"Any Tweets or messages from my Twitter within the last 24 hours was not from me or a member of our team," Karamo's account said.

During a press conference Wednesday, Karamo said a reporter contacted her team about the initial Tweet.

"Then, I looked on Twitter and I saw a tweet within the hour, and I hadn't posted on Twitter all day. That showed me that my Twitter had been hacked," Karamo said.

The GOP candidate described claims she supported the initial message as "nonsense."

Karamo has been running for secretary of state with a focus on plans to increase security in Michigan elections. Her website also features a section on identity theft.

"With criminals continually creating new schemes to victimize citizens in the digital world, the SoS must deploy and manage system such that the latest advances in technology and investigative techniques protect our identities," Karamo's campaign website says.

Trump endorsed Karamo for secretary of state in September 2021. He's expected to host a fundraiser for her next week in New Jersey.

Karamo gained national attention after raising concerns about what she said she saw working as a poll challenger in Detroit in November.

She testified before the state Senate Oversight Committee on the election on Dec. 1, 2020, and signed onto a brief that attempted to give the GOP-controlled Legislature the power to certify election results.

cmauger@detroitnews.com