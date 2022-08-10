Michigan Republican Party takes sides in fight for control of Macomb County GOP

A bitter, months-long fight for control of the Republican Party in Macomb County is poised to produce competing county conventions Thursday after a county judge and Michigan GOP leaders disagreed on who is the rightful local party chairman.

Less than three months before the November election, the battle is playing out in the state's third largest county. Thursday's county gatherings are where Republicans will pick delegates for the Aug. 27 state convention — the meeting for officially nominating GOP candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other statewide positions.

"This charade of a second Republican county party is a defiance of the court order," wrote Daniel Hartman, a lawyer who's representing Mark Forton, in a court filing Wednesday that alleged contempt of court.

During a contentious county convention April 11 that featured shouting, police presence and an air horn, Republican delegates in Macomb County who back Eric Castiglia took control and moved to replace the party's executive committee.

On April 18, the new committee met and and voted to officially make Castiglia of Sterling Heights the county party's chairman, according to court documents.

Castiglia's backers have criticized Forton's leadership style, his denunciations of fellow Republicans and his emphasis on re-litigating the 2020 presidential election, which former President Donald Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Forton, who has a long history in Michigan politics, was elected party chairman in the fall of 2020.

He and his supporters have maintained that he's still the county party's leader. And on Aug. 5, Macomb Circuit Court Judge Matthew Sabaugh agreed with him, saying Castiglia's team had violated party bylaws in the takeover.

Delegates elected to the executive committee "can only be removed for cause after charges are preferred, an investigating committee appointed and a formal trial held," Sabaugh wrote.

"However, charges alleging cause for removing delegates elected to the executive committee at the 2020 fall county convention were not preferred, an investigating committee was not appointed and a formal trial on the charges was not held."

Sabaugh wrote that Forton's executive committee had been "reinstated."

The ruling came in a case that Castiglia initiated. However, the Michigan Republican Party continues to recognize Castiglia as the county party chairman. And in a message to Macomb County delegates Tuesday, Ron Weiser, chairman of the state party, said the "recognized" Macomb County convention will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Royalty House in Warren.

"I am writing today to clarify conflicting information you may be receiving regarding the upcoming county convention," Weiser said. "The Michigan Republican Party recognizes Eric Castiglia as county chairman in Macomb County."

In an interview Wednesday, Forton countered that there is only one "legal convention" happening Thursday night, and it's the one he's participating in. His county convention will be at 7 p.m. at Shelby Gardens in Shelby Township.

"The court has ruled that Mr. Castiglia is not the MCRP (Macomb County Republican Party) chair and if he conducts a convention, he is in violation of the judge's ruling," Forton wrote in his own message.

Forton has publicly criticized multiple high-ranking Michigan Republicans, including Weiser, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey of Clarklake and Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini.

"To those who say this infighting is not productive, Mark Forton would say the rule of law needs to be respected in Michigan," Forton's lawyer wrote Wednesday.

cmauger@detroitnews.com