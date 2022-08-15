Shelby Township clerk: Mellissa Carone's claims caused humiliation, sleeplessness

Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot, an influential Republican in Macomb County, has filed defamation lawsuits against outspoken election critic Mellissa Carone and three others, alleging they made false statements about him.

Grot submitted the suits on Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court, asking a judge to force Carone to publish a retraction and pay more than $25,000 in damages.

Carone had falsely stated Grot "took a $230,000 bribe" to drop out of the 2018 race for secretary of state, according to his lawsuit. Likewise, she also falsely accused him of keeping "money from an illegal immigrant's lottery ticket," the suit said.

"Defendant's statements about plaintiff, Stanley Grot, were made with reckless disregard to the truth," Grot's lawsuit said.

Because of the statements, Grot has suffered emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, sleeplessness and anxiety, according to the filing.

Carone, who gained the spotlight and was parodied on "Saturday Night Live" after making false claims about Michigan's 2020 presidential election, stood by her statements in a Facebook post Monday.

"I dare Stan Grot to sue me," Carone wrote. "I have stacks of contracts, witnesses of bribes, victims of threats, proof of promised seats … bring it on!"

She added, "Truth will always prevail."

Carone told The Detroit News she's looking forward to Grot's suit and that she "never made a false statement."

"I believe Stan just made the biggest mistake he could possibly make," Carone said. "The people deserve to know who Stan Grot truly is and they will."

The Macomb Daily first reported Grot's lawsuits Monday.

Grot and Carone have been entangled in a months long fight for political power in Macomb County. In March, Grot's wife Sylvia ran for the Michigan House in a special primary election, losing to Terence Mekoski, who was supported by Carone.

In 2021, then-Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox accused Ron Weiser, the party's chairman in 2018, of orchestrating a "secret deal" with Stan Grot to get him to exit the 2018 secretary of state race to boost Mary Treder Lang, who eventually became the Republican nominee.

The deal involved $200,000 in payments from the party's undisclosed administrative account to Grot, alleged Cox, who lost to Weiser in her reelection bid for chair days after she made the claims.

Both Grot and Weiser have denied doing anything improper.

Carone worked as a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems in Detroit for the November 2020 presidential election.

She's claimed she saw thousands of instances of ballots being run through tabulators multiple times, but the absentee counting boards in Detroit weren't off by thousands of votes.

During a December 2020 hearing before the state House Oversight Committee, Carone said the turnout was above 120% in Detroit, which it wasn't, and that there was a warehouse in the city where some type of activity related to voter fraud was taking place.

Carone is currently running for lieutenant governor on the U.S. Taxpayers Party ticket.

According to court records, Grot also filed suits against three other Macomb County residents who, he says, made false claims about him: Darlene Doetzel, Marlene Jacobson and Pamela Ulrich.

Grot's attorney is Michael Balian of Bloomfield Hills.

