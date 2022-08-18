Voting ballot measure didn't list all potential changes, should be axed, group says

A group formed to oppose a ballot initiative that would make changes to Michigan's election law asked state canvassers Thursday to reject the proposal based on allegations that the petition did not list all of the areas it would change in the state Constitution.

Defend Your Vote argued organizers behind Promote the Vote 2022 failed to republish each of the parts of the Michigan Constitution the group's proposal would effect.

"...the petition fails to identify the inherent conflict between its wording and our current constitution," Defend Your Vote's Thursday filing said.

The group alleges Promote the Vote 2022 should have noted the constitutional amendment would do away with a single "Election Day" because of early voting rights the petition would usher in.

The challenge also argues the petition would take away the constitutional right of the Legislature to regulate elections or bar certain individuals from voting, such as inmates or individuals with "mental incompetence," but failed to list those changes in the petition.

"The board should reject the petition for each of these independent defects," the challenge said.

Promote the Vote 2022 dismissed the allegations Thursday and said it remained confident the proposal will appear on the November ballot.

“This bogus, baseless and meritless complaint shows the lengths that special interests will go to rig our elections by making voting more difficult and less accessible for people across Michigan," said Michael Davis, executive director for Promote the Vote.

The proposal from Promote the Vote 2022 expands on a 2018 ballot initiative that allowed for no-reason absentee voting and same-day registration.

Last month, the group submitted 669,972 signatures to the Bureau of Elections in order to get its proposal on the November ballot. To qualify, the proposed constitutional amendment needs 425,059 valid signatures.

The Bureau of Elections currently is reviewing the signatures and is likely to make a recommendation for or against certification for the November ballot ahead of the Board of State Canvassers Aug. 31 meeting. The board is likely to consider the challenges to the proposal at that time as well.

The Promote the Vote 2022 proposal would allow for nine days of in-person early voting, ensure ballot drop boxes in each community and require the state to pay for absentee ballot postage.

It also would let election officials accept third party donations, allow voters to join a permanent absentee ballot list, and ensure military or overseas ballots postmarked before Election Day and received within six days after are still counted.

The ballot initiative would require audits to be conducted publicly by state and county officials, with no involvement by party officials, and cement the role of canvassers in certifying election results.

The plan also would enshrine in the constitution Michigan's current voter ID rules, which allow in-person voters to show a photo ID or fill out an affidavit attesting to their identity.

