Garrett Soldano won't seek GOP nomination for lieutenant governor

Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a former candidate for Michigan governor, announced Monday that he will not seek the Republican Party's nomination for lieutenant governor, taking one well-known potential contender out of a possible convention race.

GOP delegates will officially select a nominee for lieutenant governor at a state convention Saturday in Lansing. Tudor Dixon, the nominee for governor, has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron to be her running mate, but some in the party have floated the idea of trying to replace Hernandez in a bid to bolster grassroots factions' influence over the ticket.

Soldano, a chiropractor from Mattawan who got 18% of the vote in the Aug. 2 primary race for governor, was viewed as someone who could have presented a challenge to Hernandez. During the campaign, Soldano repeatedly criticized Dixon of Norton Shores, alleging she was part of the GOP's "establishment."

But Soldano tweeted Monday afternoon, five days before the convention that he had been away from his two sons as he ran for governor.

"It's time I put all of my energy into them," he said. "I appreciate all the encouragement and support over the past 72 hours. I have decided not to run for LT governor."

Another former GOP candidate for governor, Ralph Rebandt of Farmington Hills, has also been considering seeking the lieutenant governor nomination.

Dixon selected Hernandez as her running mate Friday. Hernandez, who works as a project manager at Nicholas Sears Construction in Port Huron, was a conservative state representative before an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2020.

"I am confident delegates will embrace Shane and, united, we will defeat Gretchen Whitmer in November," Dixon said on Friday.

Under Michigan Republican Party rules, Dixon had to submit her selection for lieutenant governor by 5 p.m. Friday.

At the Aug. 27 state GOP convention, delegates have to cast "an affirmative vote" to approve her pick, according to the rules. It's unclear how that vote will happen.

If Dixon's lieutenant governor pick doesn't get "an affirmative vote," she'll be able to address the convention, resubmit her choice or submit a new candidate for consideration, according to the party rules. If the second nomination doesn't receive an affirmative vote, then nominations may be submitted from the floor of the convention.

Gus Portela, spokesman for the Michigan GOP, said the party will not be using voting machines at its convention Saturday. Decisions will be made through voice votes or votes on paper ballots that will have to be hand counted.

In the past, there was a more open system for people to seek the lieutenant governor nomination at the August convention. Still, the winner of the August gubernatorial primary usually had their pick approved by delegates.

In 2014, conservative Wes Nakagiri unsuccessfully tried to unseat the incumbent, then-Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, as then-Gov. Rick Snyder's running mate at the August convention.

Snyder and Calley went on to win re-election that November over Democrat Mark Schauer and Lisa Brown, the Oakland County clerk.

