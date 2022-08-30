4 Wayne County judges' spots on ballot challenged in suit by activist Robert Davis

Lansing — A litigious activist has filed a lawsuit arguing that four incumbent Wayne County judges should be knocked off the November ballot because of problems with paperwork they filed to launch their campaigns.

In recent weeks, Robert Davis of Highland Park has filed two lawsuits that could cause upheaval for the upcoming election and that center on the portion of a state form that specifically tells candidates to detail their political party and to list "no party affiliation" if they don't have one.

In Michigan, judges run for office without a party affiliation. Three incumbent judges in Wayne County — Patricia Fresard, Sheila Gibson Manning and Kelly Ann Ramsey — left the space blank instead of writing "no party affiliation."

The blank party affiliation space was likely meant to signal that they had no party affiliation. But in June — after the judicial candidates filed their documents — a Court of Appeals panel ruled that a candidate for Highland Park mayor couldn't be placed on the primary ballot because he didn't "affirmatively state" that he had no party affiliation.

The Court of Appeals decision said, "(S)ilence in the face of a statutory command to state something affirmatively does not suffice."

Angela Benander, a spokeswoman for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, declined to respond to the lawsuit from Davis on Tuesday, saying it would be inappropriate to comment on pending litigation.

Davis, a self-styled crusader who once served time in federal prison for stealing money from Highland Park schools, has a long history of filing lawsuits against government officials in Michigan. He didn't respond to requests for comment.

Election law attorney Christopher Trebilcock, who is representing another judicial candidate challenged by Davis, criticized the lawsuits.

"This is another last-minute and frivolous attempt by a serial litigator to disrupt the election process and get his name in the paper," said Trebilcock, a partner at the Clark Hill law firm.

Trebilcock is representing non-incumbent Wayne County Circuit Court judge candidate LaKena Tennille Crespo. Crespo wrote "N/A" in the party affiliation space instead of "no party affiliation."

In a filing in the lawsuit against Benson, Trebilcock criticized Davis for not pursuing the legal challenge until months after the candidates submitted their paperwork in the spring. The attorney also argued that under his reading of the law, only candidates running for partisan offices needed to specifically list "no party affiliation."

"Election-related and ballot printing deadlines are fast approaching and this litigation would bump up against those deadlines and upend the administration of the 2022 general election in Michigan’s largest county," Trebilcock added. "The court should decline Davis’ invitation to do so."

Absentee ballots in Michigan must be available to voters by Sept. 29. Printing of the ballots would have to take place days earlier than that.

The lawsuit in the Court of Claims is before Judge Brock Swartzle, who has given the judicial candidates until noon Wednesday to respond to Davis.

Davis is challenging a fourth Wayne County judicial candidate, Mark Slavens, on the basis that he filed only one copy of his affidavit of identity, instead of the required two, according to the lawsuit. Davis labeled it a "glaring and obvious omission."

In total, 15 incumbent Wayne County Circuit Court judge positions are on the ballot this year for a full six-year term. Overall, the Third Circuit Court is the largest circuit court in Michigan, with 58 judges, according to its website.

The four judges named in the Davis suit didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

cmauger@detroitnews.com