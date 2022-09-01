Yellen to deliver economic speech in Detroit next week

Washington — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will deliver an economic speech in Detroit on Sept. 8 as part of the Biden administration's push to highlight and celebrate the president's legislative achievements.

The Treasury Department did not say Thursday where Yellen will deliver remarks, and one obvious venue, the Detroit Economic Club, is not the host, a spokesman said.

The Treasury Department said Yellen's speech will build on the framework of what she calls "modern supply-side economics" to describe President Joe Biden's economic growth strategy and the trajectory of the country's economy since Biden took office.

Yellen will speak to how Biden's pandemic response spurred "one of the fastest recoveries in our nation’s history and restored economic stability, and how the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the CHIPS and Science Act represent a historic investment in making our economy more productive, more resilient, and fairer for workers and businesses," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Yellen will also meet with local leaders and small business owners in Detroit to discuss Biden’s economic agenda, including the American Rescue Plan, which Republican lawmakers have blamed for contributing to historic levels of inflation.

mburke@detroitnews.com