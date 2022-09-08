Scholten disputes attack ad by GOP group on response to 2020 riots in Grand Rapids

Democratic congressional candidate Hillary Scholten is disputing a new attack ad funded by an outside Republican group that claims she endorsed property destruction during protests against police brutality in Grand Rapids in the summer of 2020.

An ad released Tuesday by the Congressional Leadership Fund, the super political action committee tied to GOP House leadership, claims that Scholten "dismissed the destruction and praised the rioters."

Scholten's campaign pointed this week to a statement she issued May 31, 2020, after the protests that said in part: "I'm pleading with those who take to the streets to make that effort peaceful and to not resort to violence and destruction."

The CLF said the ad was referring to a different post by Scholten on the same day in which she endorsed a Facebook post by state Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, minimizing the damage of rioters in Grand Rapids when compared to "broken systems in education, housing, business, non-profits, banking, healthcare, and every other part of life."

"I look forward to working with you to transform the systems that perpetuate racial injustices in our communities," Scholten wrote when sharing the post.

Scholten, an attorney, is in a hotly contested race in the 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan against Republican John Gibbs, a former Trump administration appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Scholten released a statement Thursday calling the CLF ad "outright lies."

"This is a new low and John Gibbs should be ashamed of himself," she said. “Here’s the truth voters deserve: in response to the riots, I went downtown with friends from my church to help clean up, and then helped businesses rebuild. John Gibbs didn’t bother to show up.”

So far, the CLF spot is the only attack ad against Scholten.

Scholten and Gibbs are vying to replace freshman U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township, whom Gibbs ousted in the Aug. 2 GOP primary.

In 2020, Scholten lost to Meijer 47% to 53% under old district lines. In that campaign, Meijer also criticized Scholten's response to the 2020 protests in Grand Rapids, claiming in an ad that she worked with activists "who aided violent rioters."

Scholten at the time dismissed the claim, saying at a televised debate that she was "down with my church group cleaning up after the violence."

Scholten in her Thursday statement said she is the only candidate in the race endorsed by law enforcement officials, including Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin, and noting her previous work for the U.S. Department of Justice.

"My support for law enforcement is crystal clear," she said. "In contrast, John Gibbs proudly stands with the violent individuals who attacked our Capitol on January 6th, which injured hundreds of police officers, five of whom tragically lost their lives.”

Gibbs has said he believes the "vast" majority of people present during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol were peaceful. He also has said anyone who committed crimes during the riots should be held accountable.

Scholten has released two television ads since the Aug. 2 primary. One emphasized her faith and family and the latest struck a moderate tone, urging Democrats to "stop the spending" and Republicans to "focus on people.

With about eight weeks to the election, the Gibbs campaign has not put out any television or radio ads. In response to a question about this, Gibbs' campaign released a statement saying they would get out the vote using "all means required and we will win."

“Unlike my opponent who, like many Democrat candidates, enjoys massive corporate and special interest funding, my campaign is supported by regular Americans and business owners," Gibbs said in a statement. "My primary race victory demonstrated that the voters cannot be bought as easily as was once believed.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released two attack ads against Gibbs on Wednesday, one arguing Gibbs' stance on abortion is "too extreme" and one alleging he would join a GOP plan to "gut Social Security and Medicare."

Gibbs responded Thursday, saying he doesn't support cutting Social Security and that Scholten is the one with an "extremist" position on abortion, claiming she supports abortion "up until the moment of birth."

Scholten spokeswoman Larkin Parker said it's unclear what Gibbs is referring to "as 'abortions until the moment of birth' do not exist."

"Is he talking about giving birth?" Parker said. "Ms. Scholten believes that every woman should be able to make her own reproductive healthcare choices free from the intervention of politicians in Washington."

As of the latest campaign finance filing deadline in mid-July — prior to the August primary — Scholten's campaign had spent $281,580 and had $970,641 on hand. Gibbs' campaign had spent $333,894 and had $145,415 on hand.

The new 3rd District became more Democrat-leaning following the 2020 redistricting cycle and now hosts of the most competitive contests in Michigan. Biden would have won the new 3rd District by 8 percentage points.

Analysts have said Scholten is a favorite to win, but it's not likely to be a landslide. The Cook Political Report changed the district from a "toss up" to "lean Democrat" after Gibbs emerged from the primary.

Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics made the same switch Wednesday, in part because Scholten "should have a decided resource advantage" over Gibbs, and because the district represents a "blue trending, highly-educated" area where Republicans may struggle this cycle.

Gibbs also faced a steep climb to victory in the primary and prevailed: Meijer's campaign outspent his more than 5-to-1, and outside groups spent an additional $3.6 million against him.

rbeggin@detroitnews.com

mburke@detroitnews.com