Appeals court rejects Michigan GOP suit over Whitmer big-dollar recall fundraising

Lansing — The U.S. Court of Appeals rejected Friday the Michigan Republican Party's lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign fundraising strategy that allowed her to temporarily collect unlimited amounts of money from individual donors.

A three-judge panel in the 6th Circuit unanimously ruled against the state GOP and Ron Weiser, the party's chairman, saying they had failed to demonstrate why they were unfairly harmed by policies on recall campaigns that permitted Whitmer to raise about $4 million from people who gave amounts above the state's normal contribution limits.

When the long-shot recall efforts against the governor officially ended, Whitmer's campaign sent $3.5 million in money it raised above the limits to the Michigan Democratic Party.

"A political party may collect unlimited funds at any time," Judge Helene White wrote in the court's opinion. "The MDP did not need the recall exception to do so."

Decisions in the 1980s from then-Michigan Secretary of State Richard Austin, a Democrat, permitted an officeholder facing an active recall to raise unlimited amounts of money to match the fundraising ability of recall committees and specifically fight the recall efforts.

But Republicans claimed the situation was unconstitutional because GOP candidates for governor had to work with the strict donation limits. In Michigan, an individual can normally give a candidate for governor up to $7,150.

In January, federal Judge Janet Neff of Michigan's Western District ruled that the Republican Party's lawsuit over the so-called "recall exception" had failed to allege a "concrete and particularized injury" that would invoke the court's ability to decide the case.

The 6th Circuit panel, which included two judges appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, agreed Friday with Neff.

The Republican plaintiffs "failed to provide factual support" to their claim that Whitmer possibly used funds raised through the recall policy to benefit her reelection campaign, instead of to fight the recalls.

Judges John Bush and Chad Readler were the Trump-appointed judges on the panel. Readler concurred in the opinion but wrote that the idea that the Michigan Republican Party was at a "significant disadvantage" in the situation deserved consideration.

"Generally speaking, under Michigan’s recall laws, the governor and her party appear to stand in far better position than her rival political party for fundraising purposes," Readler wrote. "It is not implausible to think that a governor’s recall opposition campaign enjoys the benefit of putting a face with a campaign, so to speak: the incumbent governor."

But, Readler said, the Michigan Republican Party didn't advance the "competitive-injury theory."

The ruling Friday was the latest development in a political fight that's been playing out in Michigan since July 2021. Whitmer is up for reelection in November and has a significant financial advantage over Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon.

