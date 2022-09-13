Doctor who uncovered Flint water crisis appears in campaign ad for Democrat Kildee

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician and a central figure in exposing the Flint water crisis, appears in a new ad supportive of the reelection of Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee to another term in Congress.

The 30-second spot is sponsored by a liberal super political action committee, NRDC Action Votes, which is affiliated with the environmental group the Natural Resources Defense Council.

The group is spending $250,000 to air the ad in mid-Michigan, targeting the new 8th District that covers Flint and the Tri-Cities and which President Joe Biden would have won by about 2 percentage points in 2020.

Kildee faces a competitive challenge in the Nov. 8 general election from Republican Paul Junge of Grand Blanc Township, who moved into the new 8th District to run against Kildee, who is seeking a sixth term in Congress.

In the NRDC Action Votes ad, Hanna-Attisha says Kildee "has done more for safe drinking water than maybe anyone else in the country."

"Democrats and Republicans don't agree on much, but Dan got them to work together on getting lead out of our drinking water," she continues. "Most of Washington forgot about us a long time ago, but Dan works hard and delivers for our part of Michigan."

Hanna-Attisha helped publicly expose Flint's lead-tainted water when she published a study revealing the percentage of Flint children with dangerous lead levels had nearly doubled citywide. The lead crisis began in 2014 after the city switched its drinking water supply from Metro Detroit's Lake Huron pipeline to the Flint River without properly treating the water to reduce corrosion.

Hanna-Attisha is now director of the Michigan State University and Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative.

The ad will run for two weeks on broadcast, cable and satellite stations and online, spokesman Mark Drajem said.

“Safe drinking water isn’t a partisan issue, and Dan Kildee has demonstrated how to get things done on this crucial issue for Michiganders,” said Jocelyn Steinberg, director of NRDC Action Votes.

The Kildee-Junge contest is considered a tossup. The new 8th Congressional District includes Genesee, Saginaw and Bay counties and the eastern half of Midland County.

