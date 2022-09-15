Donald Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates next month in Macomb County

Former President Donald Trump will return to Michigan for a rally in Warren on Oct. 1, 38 days before a pivotal election in the battleground state.

Trump's political committee announced the event Thursday morning. It will take place at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center.

According to a press release, it will feature all three GOP nominees for Michigan's top offices: governor candidate Tudor Dixon, attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo.

Dixon, DePerno and Karamo have all been endorsed by Trump. The announcement about the event described them as part of the "Michigan Trump Ticket."

On Election Day, they are hoping to unseat Democratic incumbents: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Doors for the upcoming rally open at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1. Trump will speak at about 7 p.m.

This will be Trump's first event in Michigan since he spoke at an April 2 rally in Washington Township.

The former president lost the 2020 presidential election in Michigan to Democrat Joe Biden by 3 percentage points or 154,000 votes. But Trump and some of his supporters have maintained unproven claims that fraud cost him the race.

In Michigan's election on Nov. 8, voters will weigh in on a handful of competitive races for the U.S. House, and every seat in the state Legislature will be on the ballot.

