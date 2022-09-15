Tentative railway labor deal reached, averting strike that would impact Michigan

Washington — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike that likely would have caused major disruptions for Michigan automakers, farmers and water systems.

Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on Wednesday to hammer out a deal. Biden, who was in Detroit Wednesday to tour the North American International Auto Show, made a key phone call to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at 9 p.m. as the talks were ongoing, according to a White House official insisting on anonymity.

Industry groups sounded the alarm that a potential strike could halt shipments of crops as early as Thursday, following the delay in fertilizer cargo earlier in the week.

To avoid being stranded in transit, shipments of hazardous materials had also stopped, including chlorine that water systems across the country rely on to treat water to make it safe for drinking.

Three-quarters of finished automobiles leave the state by rail, according to the Michigan Rail Association, posing another headache for an industry already battered by supply-chain breakdowns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic during the last two years.

"A lot of people don’t think about this, but like we expect the water to come out of the tap, it’s the same thing with our reliance on trains," said Alex Bourgeau, manager of transportation modeling and mobility for the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

"People get annoyed when they get blocked at a crossing but don’t appreciate how crucial rail is to the economy and the role it plays that’s so important."

Even before Thursday's tentative deal, inter-city passenger rail was already taking a hit. Amtrak planned to cancel its Michigan Service starting Thursday evening in anticipation of a potential interruption in freight rail service later this week. Amtrak has three routes in Michigan, including between Chicago and Detroit, running on track owned and operated by freight railroads.

It was unclear Thursday morning if Amtrak's Michigan Service would continue without interruption.

"These adjustments are necessary to ensure trains can reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached," Amtrak said in a statement late Wednesday.

The largest freight railroads and multiple unions representing their employees are largely fighting over rules for attendance policies that workers say make it difficult to take time off for doctors appointments or family emergencies. If they can't agree on a deal, Congress has the authority to impose terms on the parties.

"Our message continues to be the that the labor unions and the railroads need to find the deal space to avoid any kind of disruption," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday at the Detroit auto show.

"Of course, we are preparing for any contingency. We're making sure we understand what the effects would be, how those effects will change over time and what would need to be done to respond to that. The most important thing is to try to prevent that from happening in the first place."

Four of the seven largest freight railroads operate in Michigan, with the state's rail network carrying about 17% of the state’s freight tonnage and 21% of commodities by value, according to state data.

Industries from plastics to timber and energy to agriculture also rely on rail shipments, hauled through the Wolverine State each day, with some going to or from Canada through tunnels under the Detroit River or St. Clair River in Port Huron.

The state's top incoming commodity by rail in 2019 by tonnage was coal, and its top outgoing product was "transportation equipment," according to an analysis of industry data by the Association of American railroads.

"We certainly are keeping an eye on this on the national level and hope both the private railroads and the labor unions can reach an agreement very soon because this could have a major impact on the shipments of autos, chemicals, coal, fuel, grain, steel, and other general merchandise in and out of Michigan," said Michael Frezell, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Bourgeau said automakers ship new vehicles by rail because it's more efficient and reliable. He noted a strike could also potentially impact for auto parts and other raw materials that arrive by rail.

"You can’t just shift that over to trucks that easily," Bourgeau said. "They just don’t have the capacity, especially when we're seeing the impact of driver shortages already with the pandemic."

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said his company might end up having to apologize to auto customers because orders might not arrive on time if rail service is suspended.

"At the end of the day, we have to be sorry and apologize to our customers for the fact that the delivery times will not be significantly reduced or some delivery dates will not be delivered," Tavares said Wednesday at the Detroit auto show.

Production risks in the short term are minimal from a potential rail strike, said Mark Stewart, chief operating officer in North America for Jeep maker Stellantis NV.

The biggest challenge will be getting new vehicles to dealers, and Steward saying he was planning to speak with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg while he is in Detroit.

Over the past nine months, Stellantis has engaged additional carriers to help with logistics challenges faced by the industry. It’s also had dealers come directly to plants and intermediate lots to pick up their vehicles in order to hasten their delivery.

The American Water Works Association and five other water-sector groups on Wednesday wrote to Congress urging them to intervene if an agreement can't be reached by labor and the railroads, noting safe drinking water is at risk.

"Unless freight rail service for chlorine returns to normal soon, communities will be unable to produce safe drinking water, resulting in many boil water advisories and the threat of waterborne disease outbreaks,” the organizations to U.S. House and Senate leadership.

“Inadequate disinfection represents a threat to public health and a significant disruption to daily life, local economies, and critical services like hospitals and schools."

John Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufacturers Association, signed onto a letter similarly urging Congress to implement the recommendations of a presidential board from earlier this summer that called for a five-year deal with 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses that's retroactive to 2020 but also includes higher health-care costs.

"As we approach the end of the year and peak shipping season, it's critical that Congress step in and resolve the issue if the labor unions and railroads cannot reach an agreement," wrote Walsh and other manufacturing leaders.

The American Association of Railroads has said a nationwide rail shutdown could halt nearly 7,000 freight trains and cost more than $2 billion in lost economic activity a day.

