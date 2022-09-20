Donald Trump Jr., Kellyanne Conway to campaign for Tudor Dixon in Michigan on Friday

Former President Donald Trump's son and one of his advisers will visit Michigan on Friday to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

The Muskegon County Republican Party announced early Tuesday morning that a meet and greet will take place at 4 p.m. Friday, featuring Donald Trump Jr. and Dixon, who's hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Meanwhile, the super political action committee Michigan Families United, which has been airing TV ads supporting Dixon, has created a webpage for a forum Friday in Troy with Kellyanne Conway, former White House counselor for Trump.

"Signup (sic) below for our Southeast Policy Forum featuring special guests Tudor Dixon and Kellyanne Conway, former counselor to the president of the United States," the website says.

The Nov. 8 general election is seven weeks from Tuesday.

Whitmer, a former state lawmaker, won her first term by 9 percentage points over Republican Bill Schuette in 2018.

Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, secured the GOP nomination in the Aug. 2 primary. Trump, the former president, gave Dixon's campaign a boost by endorsing her on July 29.

Trump himself will visit Michigan on Oct. 1 for a rally in Macomb County with Dixon, Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo and Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno.

