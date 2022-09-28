Key Republicans oppose new spending plan being crafted in Lansing

Lansing − A key House Republican tasked with overseeing state spending stepped down Wednesday from his leadership post while the GOP-controlled Legislature readied a plan, negotiated behind closed doors, to expend hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

Michigan House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert's resignation over the supplemental spending proposal was praised by Republican gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon, who thanked Albert "for standing up for Michigan taxpayers."

The spending plan,negotiated by legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office, is expected to range between $750 million and $1 billion, largely focusing on business incentives and site preparation for economic development.

As of Wednesday morning, lawmakers were looking at a proposal that included a reauthorization of more than $200 million remaining in the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve fund, an additional $290 million for the job-creation fund and about $250 million for site preparation, according to a source familiar with the matter. A large portion of the budget bill is expected to be dedicated to cleaning up and redeveloping old landfills.

Albert, R-Lowell, announced his resignation at the end of an appropriations committee meeting Wednesday morning, noting his opposition to the new spending plan stemmed from the belief that Michigan is on the verge of an economic recession.

"I'm very proud of what we've achieved ... we've done a lot of good," Albert said. "It's time for a chair who is more aligned with the direction of leadership."

Albert's opposition dates back to a statement he released earlier this month indicating he would not advance a supplemental spending plan. House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell continued to participate in negotiations with Senate leadership and Whitmer's administration regarding how the state would spend Michigan's remaining $7 billion surplus.

On Wednesday, Albert reiterated he would vote "no" on the supplemental spending plan, arguing the state does not know how bad the economy will get or whether tax revenue will remain steady in the coming months.

“Increased government spending has fueled inflation and played a major part in the economic struggles we face today," Albert said. "Additional spending would just make things worse. The measure the Legislature is considering today is reckless and irresponsible to taxpayers, and I will be voting against it."

Wentworth appointed Rep. Mary Whiteford, a Casco Township Republican who currently serves as the committee's vice-chairwoman, to take over as chairwoman for the remainder of the year.

In a statement, Wentworth said Albert "did a great job" in ensuring the state's financial stability "for decades to come."

“Under Thomas's leadership, we approved two state budgets that passed with broad bipartisan support, raised funding for schools and roads to the highest levels in state history without tax increases, and paid down billions of dollars in long-term debt that would have otherwise meant a bleak future for our children and grandchildren. It is an outstanding record," Wentworth said Wednesday.

Whiteford thanked Albert in a Wednesday statement for his leadership and "exemplary" stewardship of public funds. She noted that, with the annual budget already passed and going into effect Saturday, her own tenure leading the committee over the few months remaining in the current session would largely focus on "any necessary budget supplementals that may arise."

"I recognize that every dollar at our disposal belongs to the people of Michigan, and I feel a great sense of responsibility to ensure each dollar is spent wisely to make our state an even better place to live, work and raise a family," Whiteford said.

Wednesday's session comes 89 days after the House and Senate approved a record $76 billion state budget for the fiscal year that begins Saturday. That spending plan included $1 billion for special projects.

A Detroit News investigation earlier this month found that the spending spree was orchestrated largely behind closed doors with taxpayer money being directed to benefit private real estate developers and other businesses, campaign donors and political interest groups, such as unions.

But Senate Appropriations Chairman Jim Stamas, R-Midland, defended the Legislature's spending process in an interview on Wednesday morning.

A proposed spending bill will be discussed within the four legislative caucuses and there would be a public conference committee hearing later in the day, Stamas said.

Stamas said he was "hopeful" a deal could be reached Wednesday.

