$36b in federal funding to ensure Teamsters pensions through 2051

The federal government will allocate $36 billion to shore up the Central States Pension Fund, a cash-strapped retirement fund that primarily benefits members of the Teamsters union, President Joe Biden plans to announce Thursday.

Around 40,300 Michigan workers and retirees stand to benefit from the funding, according to White House estimates — the most of any state, followed by Ohio. Around 350,000 union workers are retirees are expected to be impacted by the funding nationwide.

Those workers — truck drivers, warehouse workers, construction workers and food processors — would have otherwise faced a 60% reduction in benefits beginning in 2026. With the new allocation, the fund expects to continue to pay full benefits through at least 2051.

"With this relief, union workers and their families are finally able to breathe a huge sigh of relief knowing that their heard-earned retirement savings have been rescued from steep cuts," said Lisa Gomez, Assistant Secretary of Labor for the Employee Benefits Security Administration.

The Central States Pension Fund has been severely underfunded for years. In 2019, the Democratic-controlled House passed a bill that would have provided loans to certain distressed or insolvent multiemployer defined benefit pension plans so they could continue to provide benefits for retirees and workers, however it never became law.

But the American Rescue Plan, passed in 2021, picked up the legislation and created a Special Financial Assistance Program that is expected to spend $91 billion total to support 200 multiemployer pension plans that face near-term insolvency.

It will be the single largest assistance allocation for pensions in U.S. history, said Gene Sperling, American Rescue Plan coordinator and White House senior advisor. Biden is expected to speak about the funding at 2:10 p.m. Thursday alongside Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

The Central States Pension Fund is one of the nation's largest multiemployer pension plans, which are agreements between labor unions and at least two employers. It was created in 1955 and by 1982 it had less than half the funds needed to cover liabilities, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Since then, it has never been more than 75% funded even as funding levels fluctuated. GAO found the Central States Pension Fund's financial issues stemmed in part from the amount of retired participants that increasingly outnumbered working participants, the decrease in unionization, the withdrawal of large employers such as the United Parcel Service (UPS) and market shocks in 2001 and 2008.

Reporter Melissa Nann Burke contributed.

