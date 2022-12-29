Colleen House, a political trailblazer for the Michigan GOP, dies at 70

The Detroit News

Colleen Mary House, whose unexpected foray into Michigan politics nearly 50 years ago blazed a trail for women lawmakers, died Christmas Eve after a two-year battle with dementia, her family announced Wednesday. She was 70.

House died at her Foggy Bottom home in Washington, D.C., with her husband, John Gizzi, the senior White House correspondent for Newsmax, at her side.

“Colleen left my life as she entered it — with a warm smile, dancing eyes, and unconditional love,” wrote Gizzi in a tribute sent to The Detroit News.

At age 22, she became the youngest woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature. But she almost followed a different path.

After graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in political science in 1973, House wanted to follow in her older sister’s footsteps as a flight attendant with Pan Am, according to Gizzi. But the airline cut back on international flights amid the energy crisis, prompting House to volunteer on a Republican campaign for Congress in a special election in her hometown of Bay City.

Democratic State Rep. Bob Traxler won the election to fill the seat vacated by Republican James Harvey, who had been appointed a federal judge.

House then won Traxler’s seat with help from future Michigan Gov. John Engler, who at the time was a state representative, The News reported.

It was considered an upset victory in then-Democratic Bay County.

House was also the first Republican to hold the seat in more than 20 years, according to her obituary.

The rising political star was scheduled to be featured on a national Republican telethon hosted by then-Republican National Chairman George H.W. Bush. However, the event was canceled at the last minute after President Nixon resigned from office in the aftermath of the Watergate scandal.

In 1974 House was re-elected, and the following April she wed Engler.

They were the only husband-wife team in the Legislature, according to News archives. The couple divorced in 1988.

After House lost re-election in 1976, she moved to Ingham County. From 1977-78 she served as director of public affairs for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

Her connection to Bush led to a role helping to run his presidential campaign in the Michigan primary, where Bush defeated frontrunner Ronald Reagan. His Michigan victory helped keep him in the political conversation, eventually leading to Reagan tapping him as his vice president.

House would eventually go on to work in the 41st U.S. president’s administration as director of intergovernmental affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Before moving to Washington, House had also returned to the state legislature, representing Isabella and Mecosta Counties in 1982 and was re-elected in 1984, according to the Library of Michigan.

In 1986, she was the first woman to run for governor of Michigan but lost the primary.

At the time, The News reported, Public Sector Consultants, a Lansing think tank, called her "one of the most dynamic speakers among the Republican candidates, and she projects a very firm grasp of the state issues (but) has been unable to raise the money to publicize her positions."

She ran with GOP nominee Bill Lucas as candidate for lieutenant governor, but their ticket was defeated by incumbent Gov. Jim Blanchard.

After her stint in the Bush administration, House spent nearly a quarter-century working with the International Republican Institute, which she joined in 1993.

House long was active at St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., where she was a lector at Masses, trained other parishioners to read portions of the Mass and served as a pontifical lector, relatives said.

Besides her husband, other survivors include a sister, Anne House Quinn; three nieces, Bridget House, Kathleen Quinn and Elizabeth Quinn; three nephews, George H. McElroy, Dr. Jude McElroy and James Quinn; and brothers-in-law T. Anthony Quinn, Charles J. Rhodes and Michael Kusisto.

A funeral is scheduled to be held Feb. 18 at St. Matthew's Cathedral. A reception follows at the Army and Navy Club.

Memorials be made to St. Matthew’s Cathedral, the Fraternal Order of St. Peter or the American Hospice Association.