John James nominates McCarthy with passion in first floor speech

Washington — Freshman Michigan U.S. House member-elect John James nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, for Speaker of the House in an impassioned Thursday floor speech.

James' speech, his first on the House floor, was the seventh nomination for McCarthy since the new Congress convened on Tuesday. McCarthy has repeatedly failed to secure the number of votes to lead the chamber as a group of around 20 ultra-conservative members of the party stand against him.

The stalemate has prevented James and other freshman members-elect from getting sworn in and prevented the chamber from beginning to govern, as members must choose a speaker of the House before they can undertake any other work.

James, a Republican from Farmington Hills and the first Black Republican to represent Michigan in the U.S. House, urged his colleagues to support McCarthy so they can deliver on the promises the GOP ran on.

"We're still stuck at the starting block. The American people have told us by putting a Republican majority here that they want Republicans to lead and they want a government that works and doesn't embarrass them," he said. "We are failing on both missions. That must change today."

McCarthy helped recruit James to run for the House in 2022 and supported him throughout the campaign. James noted McCarthy's support and spoke about how he has been a champion for diversifying the GOP ranks in Congress.

"He's earned my trust," James said of McCarthy, whom he said he met for the first time on Capitol Hill in 2019, after his first failed run for U.S. Senate against Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing.

McCarthy told James in 2019 that he was embarrassed that Democrats better reflected the nation's diversity and set out "not to compromise our ideology but to work harder to make sure that more people with diverse perspectives and different lived experiences could be here," James said, which he successfully did over the next two cycles.

"We've come so far and we can't quit. You don't fire a guy who's winning," James said. He was the first member of his freshman class to speak on the House floor.

However, his plea failed: McCarthy lost the seventh vote as the 20 Republicans opposing him remained unified Thursday, with most of the defectors supporting GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida.

McCarthy has already made major concessions to the group, including allowing a small group of members to prompt a vote to topple the speaker — something he has resisted, fearing it would make it nearly impossible to govern the already unruly caucus.

More votes may come throughout the day as moderates aim to strike a deal with the holdouts.

rbeggin@detroitnews.com