Michigan Lt. Gov. Gilchrist mulling bid for Stabenow's Senate seat

Detroit — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said Tuesday that he is “thinking about” running for the U.S. Senate seat in 2024 to replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow who announced last week she would retire and not seek reelection.

During an appearance at the Detroit Policy Conference, Gilchrist said he hasn't ruled out running for the Senate seat, but remains focused on the start of a second, four-year term with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, with Democrats controlling all three branches of state government for the first time in decades.

“We have a chance to show that that makes a difference to people in a way that people can therefore think you know what this is something that we should continue to support because this is something that is stronger for our community and for our economy," Gilchrist said. "I didn’t expect the senator to announce that she wasn’t going to seek reelection. So this is something certainly that my wife and I are thinking about.”

Gilchrist commented about the open Senate seat during an on-stage interview with journalist Stephen Henderson, executive advisor of BridgeDetroit and host of WDET's "Detroit Today" and Detroit Public Television's "American Black Journal."

Henderson had asked Gilchrist about his thoughts on being mentioned among others as a possible candidate for the senate seat.

“I was wondering if you were going to ask me this question,” Gilchrist told Henderson.

Gilchrist, who lives in Detroit, gave Stabenow credit for her work in the Senate.

“Michigan has been amazingly served by Senator Debbie Stabenow,” Gilchrist said. “She has defined the fact that people across the country and the world understand that Michigan is a place where we make and grow things. She has been an example and mentor to pretty much every public servant currently serving in the state of Michigan, myself included."

A software engineer by trade, Gilchrist became Whitmer's running mate in 2018 after an unsuccessful campaign for Detroit city clerk the year before.

The Detroit Regional Chamber's one-day Detroit Policy Conference was held at MotorCity Casino.

Stabenow's retirement has set off jockeying among the state's top politicians as some eye running for the seat. Whitmer has already said she will not run for the seat.

Top Democrats considered by party insiders to be potential contenders for the seat include Gilchrist; U.S. Reps. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing, Haley Stevens of Birmingham and Debbie Dingell of Ann Arbor; Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of Detroit; and former U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Southfield.

On the Republican side, new U.S. Rep. John James of Farmington Hills; former U.S. Reps. Fred Upton of St. Joseph and Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township; and former gubernatorial candidate and businessman Kevin Rinke of Bloomfield Township have been mentioned as possible contenders for the seat, which has been in Democratic hands since Stabenow was elected to the Senate in 2000.

On Monday, state Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly, a former two-term secretary of state, told The Detroit News she is "looking at" a Senate campaign.

