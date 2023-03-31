Jill Biden set to visit Michigan Monday

Washington — First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Michigan on Monday, the White House announced Friday.

Biden will highlight "career-connected learning and workforce training programs" and the importance of investing in such programs, according to a White House statement. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona may also join her.

The White House did not say Friday where in Michigan the first lady would visit.

Before her husband Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, Jill Biden had a career as an English professor at community colleges in Delaware and Virginia. She has been a vocal advocate for education as first lady.

Jill Biden has visited Michigan at least two other times since her husband took office: Once in 2021 to visit Grand Rapids Community College and last summer to visit a school reading program in Detroit.

She will also travel to Colorado Monday and go to Maine and Vermont on Wednesday, the White House said.

