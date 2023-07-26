Whitmer signs laws boosting teacher union rights at bargaining table

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Wednesday several bills beefing up teacher union powers at the negotiating table — the latest in a series of new laws strengthening the sway of organized labor in Michigan.

The bills would allow school districts to set up automatic withdrawals for union dues, would expand the topics that can be negotiated during collective bargaining, would set up a new prioritization procedure when it comes to hiring or layoff decisions and remove requirements freezing compensation levels should a contract end during contract negotiations.

The laws, which would reverse restrictions put in place under Republican control of state government, come a few months after the new Democratic majorities in the Michigan House and Senate repealed the 2012 right-to-work law and reinstated the state's prevailing wage law, which was repealed in 2018.

“This legislation will build on our efforts to recruit and retain the talented educators that provide Michigan students with a phenomenal education,” Whitmer said in a statement announcing Wednesday's bill signing.

House Republican Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, criticized the new laws in a Wednesday statement, arguing they would allow union bosses to "wield heavy-handed influence over key school decisions." He noted some of the legislation had been opposed by several school administration groups, including those representing principals and superintendents.

"These calls shouldn’t be made by self-serving union bosses," Hall said of performance evaluation metrics and teacher placement decisions. "They should be made by administrators and elected school boards who answer to parents and the local community.”

The legislation signed by Whitmer on Wednesday would peel back prohibitions on certain bargaining topics, such as a public school's teacher placement policy; performance evaluation systems; teacher disciplinary policies; classroom observations; the role evaluations have in compensation; and personnel decisions such as position eliminations or hiring.

Prohibited topics also reversed by the legislation include a public school's decision to consolidate services through an intergovernmental agreement or to contract with a third party for non-instructional services.

"Teachers in Michigan will now once again have a voice in determining important employment conditions that impact their jobs and their classrooms, which will lead to stronger schools and improved student outcomes," said Rep. Regina Weiss, the Oak Park Democrat who sponsored the legislation.

Another bill signed Wednesday from Rep. Matt Koleszar, D-Plymouth, would eliminate a mandate that wages and benefits be "frozen" during negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement.

Whitmer signed another bill, introduced by Rep. Jaime Churches, that would eliminate a prohibition on the use of public school resources to help a union collect union dues from an employee's paycheck, another prohibition put in place by Snyder in 2012.

“By bringing back the ability of public school employers to collect union dues, we are enabling teachers to have a collective voice to make sure Michigan is the best place to be an educator and teach our kids," Churches said in a statement.

Another new law would alter rules governing how teacher seniority is considered when it comes to making layoff or classroom placement decisions in schools.

Currently, school districts are barred from using length of service as a determining factor of layoffs or placement pecking order.

The legislation sponsored by Rep. Phil Skaggs, D-East Grand Rapids, would prohibit seniority from being the "sole" determiner but would allow a district to consider seniority alongside other factors such as effectiveness and relevant special training. In the event of a tie between two teachers being considered for a position or layoff, seniority could be used as the tiebreaker. Skagg's legislation would eliminate language requiring effectiveness as measured by performance evaluation to be prioritized in placement and layoff decisions.

A Senate bill sponsored by Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, and signed Wednesday by Whitmer would remove rules on Detroit teachers that require their compensation be based solely on student performance while teachers in other districts are able to incorporate other additional factors such as experience and education.

“We are putting Detroit's teachers on the same playing field as teachers across the state when it comes to collective bargaining and considering years of experience," Chang said in a statement Wednesday.

The limitation was placed on Detroit teachers hired after 2019 as part of a state bailout of Detroit Public Schools that resulted in the formation of a new debt-free Detroit Public Schools Community District. Snyder signed a $617 million state package for the Detroit school district in 2016 to help pay off $467 million in operating debt and provide $150 million in start-up funding for the new debt-free district along with what supporters called accountability measures.

Two other laws signed Wednesday would allow the state to accept out-of-state teaching certificates and counseling licenses and expand ways teachers can earn advanced certification. Those bills were sponsored by Democratic Sens. Erika Geiss of Taylor and Sean McCann of Kalamazoo.

