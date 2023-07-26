House, Senate GOP outraised the Democratic majorities in second quarter

Lansing — The state House and Senate Republican campaign arms outraised the chambers’ Democratic majorities in the second quarter of the year, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday.

The House Republican Campaign Committee raised $1 million to the Michigan House Democratic Fund’s $925,000 between April 21 and July 20; the Senate Republican Campaign Committee raised nearly $673,000 during the same time period while the Senate Democratic Fund raised $623,000.

House Republicans have $2.3 million in cash on hand, while House Democrats have roughly $1.7 million in the bank. Senate Republicans have about $1.2 million on hand compared to Senate Democrats’ total of about $571,000.

The fundraising totals for the caucuses do not reflect the individual campaign and leadership accounts of members, where lawmakers can perform better or worse than their caucus.

House Republicans said support from former Gov. Rick Snyder and businessman Bill Parfet assisted the caucus with fundraising and its ultimate effort to retake the majority. Currently, Democrats hold a slim 56-54 majority in the House that could prove more tenuous in the coming months as two Democratic members seek mayoral posts in Warren and Westland, and six Democratic lawmakers and two Republican legislators face recall efforts.

“With each passing day, the need for a Republican majority in the House grows clearer, and we continue persuading people that House Republicans are the right choice to rein in the Democrats and lead our state forward,” said Rep. Andrew Beeler, the Port Huron Republican who serves as chairman for the House Republican Campaign Committee.

House Democrats said their cash on hand is nearly double what the caucus had on hand at the same point in 2021, also a non-election year, and reflects growing consensus behind the new majority.

“Our message is clear: The Michigan House Democrats are strong, and our momentum is only growing,” House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said in a statement. “We are willing to put in the work it will take to protect and expand our majority next year.”

Senate Democrats said they were “humbled” by the support for their caucus.

“We’ve proven just how much we can get done when we put the people of Michigan first,” Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said in a statement. “We’ve taken action to prevent gun violence, restore workers’ rights, increase access to reproductive health care, protect civil rights for all Michiganders, end the retirement tax, and provide targeted tax relief for the working-class families that need it most."

House Republicans largest donors in the second quarter include Victory Automotive’s Jeffrey Cappo, Utility Supply & Construction Co. chairman Frank Wheatlake, West Michigan developer Dan Hibma and Wolverine Gas and Oil Corp.’s chairman Sid Jansma — all of the businessmen contributed $48,875. Parfet, his wife and Snyder also contributed thousands last quarter.

Senate Republicans largest donors last quarter were Mike Jandernoa, chairman of the private equity firm 42 North Partners, developer Ron Boji, Zhang Financial founder Charles Zhang and Linda and Earl Peterson of Peterson Farms. Each of the donors gave $25,000 to the Senate Republicans.

House Democrats’ donors included the Michigan Democratic Party, the MI Forward Fund, the Michigan Education Association and the leadership committees of several current members.

Senate Democrats largest donors were Boji, the Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association and the leadership funds of several current members.

