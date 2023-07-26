GOP Rep. Lisa McClain won't run for U.S. Senate in Michigan

Washington ― Two-term Michigan U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain said Wednesday she won't run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate next year, though she left open the possibility of a future statewide run, perhaps for governor.

McClain, 57, of Bruce Township, told The Detroit News she's happy serving in the U.S. House, which "is a good fit for me." She is currently the second-highest ranking House Republican woman as secretary of the House GOP Conference, and this year took on a gavel as chair of the Oversight Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services.

"I'm in a really good spot where I'm at. Life's about timing, and right now, I think I am best served to sit on the leadership team in the House. I like being in the majority. I think we've made some significant, although not perfect policy changes," McClain said.

"I like having a seat at that leadership table. I like bringing stuff back to my community. I'm not closing the door on any other statewide run maybe in the future. You never know what's gonna come across your way."

McClain said she has spoken to two other GOP contenders for the race, former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, formerly of Howell, and New York Stock Exchange Vice Chair John Tuttle, a Milford native. She isn't backing anyone yet, but suggested that the field will fill out more in September.

"As we get closer ― we're just in its infancy stages right now. I think there are some really good candidates out there," McClain said. "But first of all, someone's got to jump in the race."

The News has previously reported that both Tuttle and Rogers are seriously considering Senate campaigns, as are former U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids Township and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who launched a nonprofit a 501(c)(4) fund last week for "solving serious issues plaguing Michigan and America."

Candidates who have already declared include State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder of Dexter; Romulus attorney Alexandria Taylor; first-time candidate Michael Hoover of Laingsburg; and and former Berrien County Commissioner Ezra Scott. Snyder reported raising $146,099 for her campaign through June 30 and Hoover $204,634, according to federal disclosures.

Republicans haven't won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since 1994, when former Michigan Republican Party Chairman Spence Abraham won over former Democratic U.S. Rep. Bob Carr. Abraham lost his seat to Democrat Debbie Stabenow of Lansing in 2000, and she is now retiring at the end of her term in 2024, leaving the seat up for grabs.

McClain said Republicans can "absolutely" win the Senate seat in Michigan in 2024, pointing to businesses that can't find employees and a state that's bleeding jobs and population, leading to the loss of a congressional seat after the last Census.

"The people in my district want some answers on how are you going to fix my kitchen table problems. I think people want want to get back to traditional American values and issues," McClain said. "They want how are we going to have the supply chain issue, the labor issue and let's let's not forget about education. You've got progressives on the other side, that all they want to do is run their woke policies."

On the Democratic side, three-term U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Lansing is viewed as the early frontrunner for her party's nomination, having raised nearly $5.9 million for her bid through June 30, though she's facing a high-profile challenge from actor Hill Harper, who launched a campaign earlier this month.

Other Democrats in the running include Michigan State Board of Education President Pamela Pugh of Saginaw, former state Rep. Leslie Love of Detroit, Dearborn businessman Nasser Beydoun and attorney Zack Burns of Ann Arbor.

Federal disclosures show Beydoun had raised $149,885 through June 30, Pugh had raised $40,016 and Burns $28,987 and Love $11,077.

