Whitmer signs laws banning conversion therapy for minors

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Wednesday two bills banning the use of so-called conversion therapy on minors, prohibiting a form of counseling or therapy seeking to get gay, lesbian or transgender individuals to change their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Michigan becomes the 22nd state in that nation to ban the practice.

“As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful that we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place," Whitmer said in a statement.

"Let’s continue working together to ensure anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan, expand fundamental freedoms and fight back against any and all forms of discrimination.”

The ban would apply to physicians, psychologists and licensed nurses, counselors, social workers and therapists.

Conversion therapy, under the bills, includes counseling or therapy that seeks to change behavior or gender expression, or reduce sexual or romantic attractions toward a person of the same gender. It would not apply to counseling that is given to support a transitioning person, counseling that provides support or acceptance of a person, or interventions that are neutral to a person's sexual orientation that would prevent or address unlawful conduct.

Any mental health professionals guilty of using conversion therapy are subject to "disciplinary action and licensing sanctions" under the legislation.

"With the support of several mental health organizations throughout our state and nation, I can confidently say that this law will help to ensure that therapists like myself continue to do no harm in our practices, while protecting the LGBTQ youth in our state," said Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township.

Lawmakers had argued conversion therapy preyed on vulnerable LGBTQ kids who were offered a "deceptive mirage that offers false premises."

“With this legislation, we are creating a safer environment for Michigan's children," said Rep. Jason Hoskins, a Southfield Democrat who sponsored the legislation along with Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak.

Some Republicans argued the measure sought to outlaw abusive practices that have long since been discredited. While those abusive practices should be banned, they said, the laws signed by Whitmer on Wednesday went too far in seeking to control speech between a physician and patient.

The Michigan Catholic Conference also had opposed the legislation, arguing it would restrict speech among counselors, including Catholic mental health professionals. The group said it would have supported "narrow and specifically worded" legislation that "bans unethical or illegitimate counseling practices," but believes the law signed Wednesday is overly broad.

“The wording of the bills go well beyond the intent, allowing for faith-based therapists to be targeted and silenced for their beliefs about the nature of the human person and the differences between male and female," the conference's policy advocate Rebecca Mastee said in a statement earlier this month.

Equality Michigan called the legislation a "vital step" needed to address protect vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community.

"By affirming that LGBTQ+ youth should be embraced, supported and loved for exactly who they are, Michigan is paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for everyone who lives, works, and visits here," said Erin Knott, executive director for Equality Michigan.

The proposed law follows a 2021 executive directive from Whitmer that directed the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to ensure state and federal funds are not used for conversion therapy on minors.

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.

