Ex-candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

Washington ― Former Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley pleaded guilty in court Thursday to a federal misdemeanor crime of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley's sentencing is set for Oct. 17 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with the government saying he faces up to six months in prison and a fine of $1,000 to $9,500 under the estimated sentencing guidelines. As part of the plea deal, Kelley agreed to pay $500 in restitution toward the $2.8 million in damage done to the Capitol building during the riot.

The plea deal brings closer to resolution the criminal case against one of Michigan's best-known defendants charged with Jan. 6 crimes, who had previously called his arrest a "political witch hunt."

At least 23 people from Michigan have been charged in connection with the riot at the Capitol that day 30 months ago, among 1,069 charged nationwide in nearly 50 states, according to the Department of Justice. Nearly 600 of those had pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges as of July 6.

Kelley's lawyer Gary Springstead told The Detroit News last month that his client had gone to Washington to protest the 2020 election and didn't realize that the protesters there hadn't pulled a permit to be there. Kelley, 41, of Allendale was a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

“There has never been any allegation that he ever entered the Capitol and there was never any allegation that he engaged in violence or threat of violence that day,” Springstead said.

"Resolving the case with a minor misdemeanor like this is probably the most efficient, cost-effective way to resolve the case,” Springstead added. “And put this behind him to he can focus on his family and his successful career as a commercial real estate agent."

Prosecutors had accused Kelley of rushing past U.S. Capitol Police officers and climbing onto portions of the Capitol building, encouraging, yelling and gesturing to other rioters by waving his hand toward the northwest stairs leading to the Capitol.

He also used his hands to support another rioter who was hauling a metal bike rack labeled "Property of U.S. Capitol Police" onto a temporary scaffolding structure on the northwest side of the Capitol, according to a narrative of the alleged crime. Investigators also said Kelley while standing on an "architectural feature" of the Capitol also removed a covering from a temporary scaffolding structure built outside the Capitol for Biden's upcoming inauguration ceremony.

The narrative describes Kelley continuing to gesture to the crowd, "consistently indicating they should move toward the stairs that led to the entrance to the U.S. Capitol building," then running along a stair railing and entering the Capitol's northwest courtyard, "using his thumbs" to motion the crowd toward the building.

Kelley was charged last summer amid the GOP gubernatorial campaign with four misdemeanors. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped three charges: disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against a person or property in any restricted building or grounds; and destruction of government property.

Under the plea deal, Kelley also agreed to cooperate with other Jan. 6 investigations by giving investigators an interview regarding the events of that day, and letting them review his social media accounts that he used on the day of the riot.

Kelley repeatedly declined under oath to identify himself in videos from the riot, according to a transcript of his interview with investigators for a U.S. House committee.

His arrest in 2022 boosted his name recognition in a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor, but he ultimately finished fourth in the GOP primary with 15% of the vote.

