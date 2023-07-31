High court: Key provisions of auto insurance reform don't apply to previously injured

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Monday that a key provision of the 2019 law reforming Michigan's no-fault auto insurance system does not apply to the roughly 17,000 individuals injured prior to the passage of the law — a decision that strikes at, but doesn't completely eliminate, a key cost-saving component in the legislation.

The high court in a 5-2 opinion ruled the 2019 no-fault auto insurance law was not meant to apply retroactively to individuals injured before the law's passage on June 11, 2019. Instead, the justices found those injured prior to 2019 have both contractual and statutory protections that vested when they were injured and should be shielded from fee cuts key to the law's effectiveness.

The June 2019 law retroactively capped payments to home health care companies at 55% of what they charged in January 2019, causing many of those providers to cease in-home care for badly injured motorists.

"...the insurance policies and the disputed portion of the no-fault statutes that existed when Andary and Krueger were injured controlled their entitlement to PIP benefits, not the amended provisions enacted by 2019 PA 21 and 2019 PA 22," wrote Justice Elizabeth Welch.

Welch was joined by Justices Elizabeth Clement, Richard Bernstein, Megan Cavanagh and Kyra Harris Bolden in the majority.

The plaintiffs in the case were Ellen Andary, a woman who was paralyzed in a December 2014 with a drunk driver, and Philip Krueger, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a March 1990 accident where he was the passenger in a pickup truck.

Justices David Viviano and Brian Zahra in a dissent argued the majority's decision violated the constitutional separation of powers by ignoring a "reasonable reading" and instead making "loose use of vague and open-ended concepts such as vested rights."

"This opens the door for the majority to enact its vision of fairness in a highly contested matter of policy affecting the entire state," Viviano wrote. "As a result, the cost-reducing effects of the reforms passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor will not fully be felt for many decades."

The decision to strike at the fee schedule for care providers is expected to affect savings on premiums that the law was built to provide. One lawyer during arguments earlier this year compared one such decision to pulling a thread on a sweater.

"You pull one thread on it and it all falls apart," attorney Lori McAllister told justices in March.

Andary v. USAA Casualty challenged the 2019 no fault auto insurance reform by arguing that cost restraints provided for in the law — such as limiting reimbursable family care to 56 hours a week and cutting care provider fees 45% — cannot be applied retroactively to crash victims injured before the reforms took effect.

Lawyers argued the retroactive application wasn't intended by the Legislature and, if it was, it violated the contractual rights of those injured, who paid insurance premiums with the expectation that the insurance companies would keep to the terms of the agreement.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the then-Republican-led Legislature passed the historic auto insurance reform in 2019 to lower Michigan's highest-in-the-nation insurance premiums. They heralded the policy at that time as a major bipartisan achievement at the onset of four years of divided government.

The changes allowed individuals to choose lower tiers of insurance coverage — aimed at reducing costs for drivers — and imposed cost containment measures on previously unlimited medical benefits for crash survivors to gradually force a decrease in all rates, including limiting reimbursable family care to 56 hours a week and cutting care provider fees by 45%. Proponents of the law say the new caps were a way to finally define what "reasonable" care is for injured motorists.

But hundreds of complaints followed the July 2021 implementation of the provisions related to fee cuts and reimburseable hours. Some care provider companies closed, multiple catastrophically injured patients were discharges and months of delayed and disputed billing debates followed.

In August, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled the Legislature had not meant the fee cuts and family care limits to be applied retroactively to individuals injured prior to the 2019 law's passage. Even if the Legislature had meant to apply the policy retroactively, the court said, such an application would violate the state Constitution's contract clause since the drastic cut affects the care patients were promised when they bought auto insurance.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com