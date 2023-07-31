Commission poised to ban all guns at Michigan Capitol, sets date for increased security

Lansing — The Michigan State Capitol Commission is poised to ban all firearms from the Capitol after a Monday meeting where members discussed a broader gun prohibition and the start of installing pass-through weapons detection devices next week in preparation for the policy change.

The commission on Monday released a draft policy that would ban all weapons inside the Capitol — a stricter ban than the prior policy banning the open carry of guns inside the building — and expects to adopt the policy, or some iteration of it, at its next meeting Aug. 28. The policy would then be in place by Labor Day for the return of lawmakers and school groups to the state Capitol.

The proposed policy would bar anyone from carrying a weapon into the Capitol, including the more than 250,000 students who visit the building each year, lawmakers, staff and others who regularly frequent the building.

The proposed weapons ban, which would mark the first such prohibition in the building's 145 years, comes after Attorney General Dana Nessel in May 2020 opined the commission had the ability to ban firearms within the Capitol to "ensure the safety of the visiting public" as well as lawmakers. The opinion was issued after armed protesters rallying against COVID-19 pandemic orders entered the Capitol in 2020.

"Now that we have the authority, it means we have the responsibility," commission Chairman William Kandler said Monday. "Since we have the responsibility we have to tackle it, take care of it, provide security for people working here, visitors. There's nothing political about it. We're protecting both parties."

On-duty law enforcement or security would be exempted from the ban. The bar on firearms would not extend to the Capitol grounds, and the commission still would issue event permits for protests, rallies or gatherings that included firearms.

"I'd like to see the grounds also included," Kandler said. "There's just really no way at this time for us to do it."

None of the commissioners raised any issues with the draft policy.

Pass-through weapons detection devices will be installed starting Aug. 8 at the east entrance and Heritage Hall entrance, where most of the public will be shuttled for entrance.

Lawmakers and staffers are likely to have key card access at the north and south entries to the Capitol, but will still have to go through X-ray machines at those entrances.

Those X-ray machines, as well as secondary inspection wands and software that analyzes security footage still need to be purchased. Officials believe another 30 state troopers and sergeants will need to assist with the new security measures.

The state will lease the pass-through weapons detection devices for about $170,000 a year, Blackshaw said. Other costs for the additional security items still is to be determined.

The Legislature set aside about $5 million for increased security at the Capitol in a budget that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign Monday.

After Nessel issued her opinion in 2020, commission leadership at the time said the group wasn't certain it could change the policy that dates back to the 1930s without action by the Legislature.

The Michigan State Capitol Commission was created and granted power to operate and manage the Capitol in 2013, when Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder signed laws that established the building as a historic site.

Shortly after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the commission voted unanimously to ban the open carry of firearms within the state Capitol. But open carry was still allowed on the Capitol grounds, and concealed carry was allowed to continue within the Capitol.

Other Capitol firearm rules tightened in March, about a month after the Michigan State University shooting, when House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, said staffers would no longer be able to carry a firearm or other weapons on House property under a new policy.

