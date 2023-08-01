Matt DePerno, ex-Rep. Daire Rendon charged in tabulator probe, court records show

Former attorney general candidate Matt DePerno and ex-state Rep. Daire Rendon are facing criminal charges for their alleged roles in an effort to access Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election.

Special prosecutor D.J. Hilson confirmed the charges in a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying his investigation into the handling of tabulators in Michigan was "ongoing and not over," which could mean other individuals will be charged.

"The charging decision was the result of a thorough decision-making process by an independent citizens grand jury," Hilson said. "This citizens grand jury carefully listened to the sworn testimony and analyzed the evidence as required by law and returned a decision to indict each of the defendants."

Rendon and DePerno, two of the most vocal proponents in Michigan of false and unproven election fraud claims, were arraigned on Tuesday before Oakland County Circuit Court Chief Judge Jeffery Matis.

DePerno is facing four criminal charges, including undue possession of a voting machine and willfully damaging a voting machine, which are felonies under Michigan law. Rendon was charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses, court records show.

The false pretenses charge is a felony that could bring a prison term of up to five years or a fine of up to $10,000.

The charges on Tuesday came after about 18 months of investigation in Michigan and meant prominent political figures who worked to push theories that widespread fraud caused Republican Donald Trump's loss to Democrat Joe Biden will face criminal prosecution.

Michigan House Minority Leader Matt Hall, R-Richland Township, said in a statement the charges were "very serious." They came two weeks after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced felony charges against 16 other Republicans who signed and submitted a certificate falsely claiming Trump won Michigan's 16 electoral votes.

"Many Americans are concerned about the recent flood of politically charged prosecutions in Michigan and around the country, and this prosecutor will need to prove his allegations in court beyond a reasonable doubt," Hall said of the new voting machine charges.

Richard Lynch, the court administrator for Oakland County's 6th Circuit, confirmed DePerno and Rendon were arraigned remotely Tuesday afternoon on Zoom before Matis and released on $5,000 personal bonds.

It wasn't immediately clear if others would be charged.

DePerno rose to fame among Republicans for challenging the 2020 election results in northern Michigan's Antrim County, where human errors caused the initial tallies to be incorrect. Trump endorsed DePerno for attorney general, the state's top law enforcement position, in September 2021.

In June 2021, Rendon publicly claimed to have evidence "reflecting systematic election fraud in Michigan," though it was never clear what the lawmaker was referring to. After the 2020 election, Rendon had asked local clerks in her northern Michigan district for access to their voting machines. She left the House because of term limits at the end of 2022.

In February 2022, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked the Michigan State Police to investigate reports that an "unnamed third party" had been granted access to voting technology in Roscommon County.

About six months later, Attorney General Dana Nessel, the state's top law enforcement official, revealed allegations that a group of high-profile figures in the movement to dispute the 2020 presidential election engaged in a conspiracy to gain improper access to voting machines.

Nessel's office named nine individuals who had been involved in a scheme to convince local clerks in three counties to hand over tabulators, take the tabulators to rental properties in Oakland County, break into the machines and perform "tests" on the equipment.

The nine included DePerno and lawyer Stefanie Lambert but also Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, Rendon, then a Republican lawmaker form Lake City, and Douglas Logan, the founder of Cyber Ninjas, who was involved in the audit of 2020 election results in Arizona's Maricopa County.

Nessel's office sought the appointment of a special prosecutor to consider an array of charges because, at the time, DePerno was the Republican candidate for attorney general. He went on to lose to Nessel, a Democrat, by 9 percentage points in November.

In September, the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council announced Hilson's assignment to the case.

The Muskegon County Democrat has spent months investigating. The Detroit News first reported in April that Hilson had used a grand jury to weigh charges. As those proceedings played out largely in secret, Hilson sought a ruling from Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen on who can access voting machines in Michigan.

Lambert and DePerno have argued that because clerks granted them access to the voting machines, their use of the equipment was legal.

But on July 12, McMillen sided with Hilson's reading of the law, saying it was illegal for someone to take possession of a voting tabulator without authorization from the Secretary of State's office or a court order.

Staff Writer Jennifer Chambers contributed.