Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson promises 'chiropractic adjustment' if elected

Highland Park — During a speech punctuated by applause from voters who filled a Highland Park coffee shop Sunday, former Metro Detroit spiritual speaker and Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said she wants to break the "matrix of corporate tyranny" that she said has too many Americans in its grip.

"I'm not anti-capitalism," Williamson told some 50 people at Nandi’s Knowledge Café, a shop on Oakman in Highland Park that's adorned with African art. "But what we have is a soulless strain of capitalism. We need to rise up and push back.

"We are on a ship that's headed for an iceberg," Williamson said. "We have to turn this ship around. If you give me four years in the White House, I will do a chiropractic adjustment on this country."

During her speech, Williamson called for reparations for Black people, universal health care, free college tuition and the establishment of a "U.S. Dept. of Peace."

Williamson, who is running as a Democrat, was critical of both Republicans and her own party.

She said Republicans are only interested in catering to corporate interests, "and, too often, Democrats are too," she said. "Democrats want to have it both ways — they will say what you want to hear but too often they won't challenge the underlying forces that make your pain inevitable.

"Anyone not standing for universal health care and free college tuition — I honestly don't know why you'd vote for that person," the candidate said.

The 2024 presidential bid is Williamson's second. She ran in 2020, and in May 2019 she spoke at Unity Temple in Detroit.

Williamson, a Houston native, bowed out of her 2020 presidential bid in January 2020 and threw her support behind Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders. She is the second Democrat so far, along with Robert Kennedy Jr., to announce a run against President Joe Biden in 2024.

Williamson said if she's elected, the problems that are entrenched wouldn't be fixed immediately.

"If you elect me president, I won't have a magic wand," she said. "I can't fix all the problems in four years. But I'll tell you this: We'll get started."

