Fundraiser aims to collect $500,000 for Matt DePerno's legal defense

Lansing — Supporters of Republican former attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are hoping to raise $500,000 to help him fight criminal charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to access voting machines in Michigan.

The "Matt DePerno Legal Defense Fund" had collected $4,276 as of 10:40 a.m. Monday, six days after special prosecutor D.J. Hilson announced four felony charges against DePerno, including undue possession of a voting machine and willfully damaging a voting machine. DePerno has denied doing anything illegal.

Former state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, and lawyer Stefanie Lambert are also facing charges for allegedly breaking the law amid efforts to examine election technology and investigate former President Donald Trump's loss in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has previously said DePerno, Rendon and Lambert "orchestrated a coordinated plan to gain access to voting tabulators."

DePerno is a lawyer from Kalamazoo and has been one of the most vocal proponents of unproven fraud theories involving election equipment.

Melissa Carone of Macomb County, who gained national attention by testifying about claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election, said she is helping with the new DePerno fundraiser. The website for the legal defense fund listed America First Consulting, a business run by Carone and her husband, Matthew Stackpoole, as the creator of the campaign.

“I don’t agree with what’s going on," Carone said in a Monday interview. "I think it’s political persecution, at its finest definition, and it’s wrong."

A citizens grand jury authorized the charges against DePerno, Rendon and Lambert after an investigation by Hilson. Nessel's office had referred the matter to the special prosecutor in August 2022 because the Democratic incumbent was running against DePerno for attorney general at the time. Nessel defeated DePerno by 9 percentage points in November.

Hilson has said little publicly about the evidence he has against the three defendants. But in a statement last week, Hilson said protecting the election process is "of the utmost importance for our state and country."

"This investigation and prosecution is an important step in that direction."

In July, Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Phyllis McMillen ruled it's illegal for someone to take possession of a voting tabulator without authorization from the Secretary of State's office or a court order.

Carone said she reached out to DePerno after the charges were announced last week. The goal of $500,000 was what it was determined the Republican former candidate's legal defense would cost, she said.

Carone became widely known in late 2020 after she filed an affidavit in a post-election lawsuit alleging voter fraud while she was working as a contractor at the then-TCF Center where Detroit's absentee ballots were counted.

Her testimony on the unproven fraud at a December 2020 House committee hearing alongside Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was parodied on "Saturday Night Live."

A fundraising email sent out by DePerno on Sunday night invited people to "fight with Matt DePerno to save your freedom."

"Facing false accusations and baseless charges, Matt DePerno now stands in urgent need of our help," the fundraising message said. "Legal fees, court expenses, and the emotional toll of defending himself against such adversity are mounting rapidly.

"This is where your compassion and generosity can make a profound difference."

Similar legal defense funds have popped up in recent weeks for the 16 Republican electors in Michigan who signed a certificate falsely claiming Trump won Michigan in 2020 and should get the state's 16 electoral votes.

Democrat Joe Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points.

Nessel charged the GOP electors with eight felony counts each in July, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election law forgery.

A fundraiser for former Michigan Republican Party Co-Chairwoman Meshawn Maddock and the party's grassroots vice chairwoman, Marian Sheridan, had raised $32,290 as of 10:50 a.m. Monday. The fundraiser's goal is $100,000.

