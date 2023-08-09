Macomb County Clerk Forlini asks federal judge to dismiss Fouts' civil rights lawsuit

Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' lawsuit against him and others in the Detroit U.S. District Court as the mayor argues his civil rights were violated when he was prevented from seeking reelection.

Fouts sued the Warren clerk, city Election Commision, City Council and Forlini and claimed his civil rights were violated when he was barred from seeking a fifth term by the state Court of Appeals, which unanimously ruled that a voter-approved 2020 amendment to the Warren city charter limited Fouts to three terms in office.

Forlini argued that there is "no good reason" to disrupt Tuesday's primary election and there is not enough time to conduct a second primary before the November general election in accordance with Michigan election law. There are 91 days between the Aug. 8 primary and the Nov. 7 general election, leaving insuffient time to prepare and print ballots for and certify a special election, according to the county clerk's motion.

"If current Mayor Fouts was serious about this, he would have filed his lawsuit months ago," said John Schapka, an attorney with the Macomb County Corporation Counsel who worked on the motion to dismiss. "Approving ballot language, printing the ballots, getting absentee ballots in the mail — all of that has to take place, by statute, by certain deadline dates. The problem with having a special election before the November general election is there's not enough time."

Fouts' lawyer Nabih Ayad said the arguments in the motion are wrong and he intends to "vigorously respond" in the coming days.

"Our arguments at this stage are completely different than what they argued with the Michigan Court of Appeals — different parties, different plaintiffs," Ayad said. "We're arguing First Amendment constitutional rights, Fifth Amendment due process rights and we're asking the federal judge to basically have the results of the primary held in abeyance."

The Warren council sued City Clerk Sonja Buffa to determine Fouts' eligibility for seeking re-election and the Court of Appeals ordered local clerks to remove Fouts' name from the ballot in April. The Michigan State Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal in May.

Fouts has argued that the language of the 2020 ballot proposal was unclear about retroactively applying term limits, but was excluded from the ballot in Tuesday's mayoral primary election anyway. He is asking a federal judge to decertify Tuesday's primary and schedule a special election that includes himself and the six candidates who previously qualified for the mayoral race.

Warren's director of human resources George Dimas and State Rep. Lori Stone were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary and plan to advance to the November general election despite the lawsuit.

Fouts waited too long to file his lawsuit and did not have a good excuse for the delay, Forlini's motion said. Ayad said this claim is misinformed and Fouts didn't take initial action because he's not a constitutional attorney.

"Now ... he's able to find competent, reasonable counsel to address his claims," Ayad said. "You can't blame him for that. He's not an expert in the legal field."

Fouts is also seeking monetary damages for emotional and physical distress suffered as a result of "the stifling of his political career," according to the initial filing. His attorneys filed for $1 million in damages but say they will let a judge decide what is an appropriate amount.

Forlini's attorneys argued that he has qualified immunity from any claims for monetary damages because he didn't violate Fouts' rights.

"Forlini is a necessary party in a case like this. He has to be named because he's the county clerk and he runs the elections," Schapka said. "That doesn't mean that Tony Forlini did anything wrong. He's just there because you have to name the county clerk."

Forlini had Warren’s ballots printed in conformance with the Michigan Court of Appeal’s opinion and the law does not require him to ignore the Court of Appeals ruling, Schapka said.

Forlini is the second of five defendants to file motions to dismiss the lawsuit. The Warren City Council filed a similar request on Monday and warned Fouts against interfering in Tuesday's election. Forlini adopted the city council's arguments for dismissal of the case, including the argument that Fouts does not have a constitutionally protected right to run for mayor.

"We all have constitutionally protected rights to vote," Schapka said. "There is no constitutionally protected right to run for office is that you have to comply with all of your state laws to run for office."

