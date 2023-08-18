Perry Johnson says he qualified for GOP presidential debate

Republican Perry Johnson of Michigan announced Friday that his campaign met the polling and fundraising benchmarks to win a spot on stage for the first 2024 GOP presidential debate next week in Milwaukee.

The debate is scheduled for Wednesday and will be hosted by Fox News. The chance to participate in it would be a significant achievement for Johnson, a businessman from Bloomfield Hills who's been running as a political outsider for the nation's top office.

Under criteria set by the Republican National Committee, candidates must have 40,000 unique donors and get at least 1% in three acceptable polls to land spots in the debate. In late July, Johnson's campaign publicly offered $10 gas cards for $1 donations in a bid to increase his total number of donors to qualify for the first debate.

"There has been a flood of polling in the last 72 hours that meet the RNC’s requirements and qualify me for the debate stage," Johnson said Friday in a statement. "Therefore, I will be at the debate in Milwaukee and lookforward to sharing my Two Cents Plan to Save America which will balance the budget and secure the border."

Johnson's policy plan would cut 2 cents off of every dollar in federal discretionary spending.

In the statement Friday, Johnson's campaign cited polls from Trafalgar Group, Victory Insights and Emerson College, along with others. The August Trafalgar poll had Johnson at 1.1%, putting him in ninth place.

The national political news website Politico said Johnson was among nine GOP candidates for president who appeared to have qualified for the debate. The other eight, according to Politico's analysis, were former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

However, Trump, who has maintained leads in the GOP race in polling, intends to miss the debate and instead do an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, according to The New York Times.

The Republican National Committee didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

More:Insider: Perry Johnson giving out gas cards to get on GOP debate stage next month

Johnson's "aggressive ad spending and schedule of events has him in position to be competitive," his campaign said. Johnson has contributed more than $8 million to his bid for president, according to campaign finance records.

Johnson also self-funded a 2022 campaign for Michigan governor before being one of five GOP gubernatorial candidates who were disqualified from the primary ballot because of a wave of fraudulent petition signatures.

Johnson's businesses include Perry Johnson Registrars, Inc., which operates in the certification and registration industry, according to its website. The site says Johnson is the author of "the best-selling definitive text" on international quality standards, ISO 9000: Meeting the New International Standards.

cmauger@detroitnews.com