Perry Johnson weighs suit after GOP leaves him off debate stage

Michigan presidential hopeful Perry Johnson said Tuesday morning he is considering suing the Republican National Committee after the organization determined the self-funding candidate didn't qualify for this week's first GOP presidential debate.

The debate is set to take place Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Johnson had hoped to be one of the Republicans on stage to gain attention for his outsider bid. But when the RNC released its list of the eight individuals who qualified to participate, the Bloomfield Hills businessman and self-described "quality guru" wasn't included.

To qualify, candidates needed at least 40,000 unique donors and at least 1% support in polls that met the RNC's standards. In an interview, Johnson said Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, had informed him Monday night that some of the polls that had him at 1% support didn't meet the committee's criteria.

Johnson said the RNC refused to recognize one poll because of the firm's connections with presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign and another poll because the RNC said the poll wasn't a national survey.

Johnson took issue with the determinations and said the RNC is merely trying to limit the number of candidates on stage Wednesday.

"I think the whole RNC system is corrupt," the candidate said. "They decide who they want to have in the debate, and they engineer it accordingly."

Johnson said his campaign is weighing whether to file a lawsuit or focus on making the stage for the second Republican presidential debate on Sept. 27.

According to the RNC, the eight candidates who qualified for Wednesday's debate, hosted by Fox News, were North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence of Indiana, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy of Ohio and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Trump, the former president who is widely viewed as the front runner for the Republican nomination, decided not to participate.

Like Johnson, Larry Elder, former candidate for governor of California, also didn't qualify for the presidential debate stage. Elder posted on social media that he is planning legal action.

"I intend to sue the RNC to halt Wednesday's presidential debate," he wrote.

Johnson has contributed more than $8 million to his own bid for president, according to campaign finance records.

He similarly self-funded a 2022 campaign for Michigan governor before being one of five GOP gubernatorial candidates who were disqualified from the primary ballot because of a wave of fraudulent petition signatures.

