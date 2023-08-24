Michigan marijuana agency taking too long to discipline businesses, state audit finds

Lansing — The Michigan agency that regulates the marijuana industry has taken up to two years to complete its disciplinary process against businesses that violated state policies, according to the results of an audit released Thursday.

In a 44-page report, Michigan's Office of the Auditor General found the Cannabis Regulatory Agency needed to improve its operations to "ensure timely disciplinary action against licensees for identified violations."

"Timely action helps CRA mitigate potential risks to Michigan's cannabis consumers and reduce future licensee violations," the report said.

In response, the agency said it has taken steps to improve the timeframe but added that some elements of the complaint process were out of its control.

State auditors examined the agency's handling of 678 complaints open at some point from April 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022. The violations in the complaints included problems with inventory handling and production, sales, waste disposal, general operations and surveillance and security, according to the report.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency averaged 196 days to complete disciplinary action for 123 formal complaints. The agency took as long as 757 days to finish the process, the report said. Twelve of the complaints, or 10% of the completed ones, took longer than a year to be completed.

For another 555 complaints, disciplinary action was not completed during the auditors' time period, and 123 of them, or 22% of the open ones, had been open longer than a year. In one instance, the complaint had been open for 668 days.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency had not established timeliness standards for scheduling and holding compliance conferences or drafting a consent order, the auditor general's office said. Discipline for violations could include fines, required training or loss of a license.

In an official response to findings, the agency acknowledged it needed to improve its processes to initiate and resolve disciplinary proceedings, and it listed a series of steps it had taken to do that.

But the agency also said some elements of the process, like the scheduling of hearings, were out of its control, and state law didn't specify a timeframe to execute reviews.

"The CRA recognizes the amount of time these complaints have been open is not ideal and requires improvement, however, all complaints suggesting any risk to public health and safety are prioritized and remedied first," the agency's response said.

Michigan voters approved a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018. The industry generated more than $2 billion in sales in 2022.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer changed the name of the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency last year. The agency is housed within the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

