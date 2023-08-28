Abortion rights groups push for lawmakers to nix some rules limiting abortion access

Lansing — Abortion rights advocacy groups are pushing for lawmakers to take action this fall to repeal laws they see as presenting barriers to abortion access in Michigan.

The groups — which include the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan, Planned Parenthood of Michigan and NARAL — said Monday they’re in conversations with lawmakers about repealing dozens of laws, including the 24-hour waiting period for an abortion, eliminating blocks to Medicaid funding for abortion and nixing regulations that require clinics to mimic hospitals.

The groups, which spearheaded the passage of an abortion rights constitutional amendment in November, said there is still work to be done to ensure the new language in Michigan’s constitution protecting abortion rights is a reality in Michigan.

“The anti-abortion laws that remain on the books in Michigan are harmful,” said Loren Khogali, executive director of the ACLU of Michigan. “More importantly, they are unconstitutional.”

The Democratic-led Legislature is expected to return for the fall session on Sept. 5. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to announce in a speech Wednesday her hopes that lawmakers focus their agendas on several targeted items, including paid family leave, adding key provisions of the federal Affordable Care Act to state law and healthy climate goals.

Advocates said Monday they hope the governor also makes abortion rights a focus.

Abortion rights advocates said they’re discussing the changes to state law with Sen. Sarah Anthony, a Lansing Democrat who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, a Livonia Democrat and the House’s speaker pro tem.

Anthony said bills would be introduced "soon," months after the new Democratic-majority voted to repeal a 1931 law that banned abortion in Michigan and passed a law banning discrimination against individuals who'd had abortions.

"...There is still more work to do to get overly restrictive laws based on junk science off of the books," Anthony said in a statement. "I am excited to be a leader on a series of bills that will increase consistency and fairness in Michigan's reproductive health laws and expect to be formally introducing them soon."

Whitmer and Pohutsky did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan on Monday argued the regulations in place are "long-standing, basic protections" that ensure informed consent, require safety regulations in clinics, and block taxpayer dollars — such as those used for Medicaid — from being used to pay for abortions for low-income women. Efforts to repeal the laws, said Right to Life's Genevieve Marnon, reflect a "blind fervor" by the abortion industry.

"No industry is left to regulate itself," Marnon said in a statement. "The proposed removal of common-sense regulations serves the interests of the abortion industry, not women seeking abortions."

The push for a repeal of some of those abortion regulations comes after a protracted fight last November over Proposal 3, which anti-abortion opponents argued would nullify several Michigan statutes, including requirements for minors to get parental consent in order to have an abortion. The proposal passed 57%-43%.

Khogali said the group believes the parental consent law should be repealed, but also noted there may be more education needed before that specific issue is taken up.

Michigan has a decades-old law requiring minor girls to have the written permission of at least one parent or a legal guardian to get an abortion — or they must ask a judge to overrule their parents.

A full list of the groups' hoped-for policy changes was not immediately available and the Reproductive Health Care Act where they would be contained has not yet been introduced, Khogali said.

Michigan's 24-hour waiting period law requires women seeking an abortion to complete and print an informed consent form at least 24 hours before an abortion. The form requires the individual to attest that she has reviewed a depiction, illustration or photograph of the fetus, a written description of the medical procedure, a prenatal care and parenting information pamphlet and information on preventing abortion coercion.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provides access to the documents online but notes it "does not necessarily endorse all the information it is required to make available under this statute."

Paula Thornton Greear, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Michigan said so-called "TRAP laws" (targeted restrictions on abortion providers) were “medically irrelevant” and “explicitly designed” to create hurdles to provide abortion care by requiring health centers to “construct mini hospitals” with strict requirements regarding hallway width, ceiling heights and restroom sizes.

“When voters overwhelmingly supported Prop 3 last fall, this is not the future they envisioned,” Thornton Greear said. “I cannot say strongly enough how imperative it is that we clean up Michigan’s law books and that we do so as quickly as possible."

