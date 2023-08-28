Nessel: 'No constitutional concern' with new education department for now

Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel upheld on Monday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's initial plans for a new state department focused on education, saying for now, it would be "premature" to deem the new agency unconstitutional.

Nessel, a Democrat, announced her analysis in a three-page letter to Michael Rice, the state's superintendent of public instruction. However, Nessel said her letter didn't represent a formal opinion as the conflict between the State Board of Education and the new department was still a hypothetical one.

On Aug. 8, Michigan's elected State Board of Education voted unanimously to have Rice seek a formal legal opinion from Nessel on whether the new department in the governor's administration violates the separation of power within the Michigan Constitution.

But Nessel referenced that the executive order creating the new department doesn't take effect until Dec. 1. The plain language of the order says it's intended to create a spirit of cooperation, coordination and collaboration, the attorney general noted.

"If that intent is honored, it creates a set of circumstances under which the EO would be valid," Nessel said. "As a result, the EO is clearly not unconstitutional on its face."

On July 12, Whitmer announced the executive order launching the Department of Lifelong Education, Achievement and Potential, or MiLEAP, with offices governing early childhood education, higher education and education partnerships.

"For too long, we have thought of education as K-12, but we know that’s not good enough," Whitmer said in a statement on July 12. "I’m establishing MiLEAP today because we need to get every kid started early, in pre-K, so they succeed in kindergarten, have paths after graduation to get higher education tuition-free, and forge strong partnerships with our employers so they can get a good-paying, high-skill and in-demand job.

But members of the State Board of Education, which oversees the existing Michigan Department of Education, have emphasized that the Michigan Constitution vests "leadership and general supervision over all public education" in the elected state board.

“It raises some constitutional questions," Pamela Pugh, president of the State of Board of Education, said previously. "We know that the framers of our Constitution intentionally separated public education outside of the governor’s office.”

In her letter Monday, Nessel acknowledged that there could be actions taken by the new department that the State Board of Education contends infringe on its constitutional authority.

At that point, the board could seek an opinion, and the questions "will be reviewed to determine whether an opinion is appropriate," wrote Nessel, the state's top lawyer.

In a brief statement Monday, Rice said he “appreciates the attorney general’s review and initial reflections, as well as the letter’s ramifications.”

Pugh, who is a Democrat, like Nessel and Whitmer, said the new department's actions will be monitored closely.

“The state board will not stand by and watch its authority be threatened or stripped away, at the expense of our children’s future," Pugh said.

The eight-member State Board of Education has six Democratic members and two Republican members. And the debate over the new department has been one of the few public fights among the Democratic political figures who now control Lansing.

Nikki Snyder, a Republican member of the State Board of Education, argued Monday that Whitmer's executive order was unconstitutional.

"The importance of parental and student access to education without added layers of unconstitutional bureaucracy is more important than ever. We are working on our next steps to stop MiLEAP," Snyder said.

Both Pugh and Snyder are currently running for the U.S. Senate.

