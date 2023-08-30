Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiling her new policy priorities today

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is announcing a new round of policy priorities in a speech Wednesday morning that is expected to set the tone for the Michigan Legislature's final months in session of 2023.

Whitmer, a Democrat who is increasingly gaining national political attention, will give her "What's Next" address at 11 a.m. in downtown Lansing. She will highlight her support for establishing a program to provide paid family and medical leave for Michigan workers and for new efforts to combat climate change.

She also is expected to talk about election security and lowering prescription drug costs.

In November, Democrats won narrow majorities in the House and Senate for the first time in 40 years while Whitmer scored a second four-year term in the governor's office. They've used their power over the first eight months of the year to enact gun control measures, to decrease taxes on retirement income and to repeal the Republican-authored 2012 right-to-work law, which had barred businesses and unions from reaching agreements that required workers to pay union dues or fees as a condition of their employment.

But the final months of 2023 could present bigger tests for the Democrats as Whitmer's proposal to bring a paid family and medical leave program to Michigan is already facing opposition from business groups that contend it will hurt the state's economy.

Whitmer's office has not provided details of her proposal yet. But a paid leave program enacted in Minnesota will allow workers up to 12 weeks off a year with partial pay to care for a newborn or sick family member and up to 12 weeks to recover from a serious illness, according to the Associated Press. The Minnesota system will be funded by a 0.7% payroll tax for employers whom can deduct half of their premiums from workers' pay, the AP reported.

"Unfortunately, far too many Michigan workers — more than seven in 10 — do not have access to paid family or medical leave," a document on Whitmer's upcoming proposal from the governor's office said. "This means that millions of Michiganders must sacrifice their own paychecks if a family member falls ill, if they get hurt and need to recover or if they have a child. They deserve better."

Democrats are also engaged in an internal debate over when the 2023 session should end.

For now, they've scheduled the state's presidential primary for Feb. 27, and election officials have begun planning for that date. But because of legislative rules that require session to adjourn 90 days before bills take effect, they will likely have to end this year's session at some point in November to ensure the primary happens in February.

Some Democrats want to make sure the primary happens on Feb. 27, so Michigan begins wielding earlier influence over the presidential nominating process. But others don't want to sacrifice potentially two months of lawmaking and take criticism from Republicans for breaking earlier when President Joe Biden is expected to easily win the Democratic nomination.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

More:Michigan's birth total has reached a level not seen since 1940

More:As local battles rage across Michigan, state looks for new path on solar energy

More:Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to advocate for paid leave program this fall

More:Court orders trial over how Michigan's district lines treat Black voters