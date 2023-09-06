MSU's Cook confirmed for 14-year term on Fed Board of Governors

Washington — The U.S. States Senate confirmed Michigan State University economist Lisa Cook to serve a 14-year term on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's board, was confirmed by a 52-47 vote Wednesday, with most Republicans voting against her nomination.

President Joe Biden nominated Cook to fill a partial term ending Jan. 31, 2024, and she can now serve on the board through the end of January 2038.

Cook taught at MSU from 2005-22, where she was a professor of economics and international relations. She previously served as a senior Treasury Department adviser under former President Barack Obama and was on his Council of Economic Advisors from 2011-12.

Her first nomination process also was rife with political divisions, with Republicans questioning her qualifications, and Democrats and many leading economists lauding them. She was approved by a 51-50 vote in May 2022, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Michigan Sens. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, praised the vote Wednesday. Peters said she "is exceptionally qualified with a proven track record of fighting for small businesses, workers, and families," and Stabenow said she "provides invaluable insight as our economy rebuilds and we grow the middle class."

Republicans have raised concerns that Cook would bring partisan ideologies to the central bank, which promotes stable consumer prices and high employment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said during the debate over her candidacy last year that she "is a proven partisan."

The vote comes as the U.S. economy is looking up: Inflation is slowing, the job market is robust and Americans haven't significantly scaled back spending, reducing fears of a near-term recession. Fed governors have indicated they may keep interest rates steady as they monitor the changes.

It also comes months after the collapse of mid-size Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank pushed U.S. economic policy into the spotlight on Capitol Hill. Members have been interrogating Fed officials over whether they could have done more to stop the collapse.

Michael Barr, the Fed Board's vice chair for supervision, also has Michigan ties: A former University of Michigan professor, he is now the nation's top bank regulator.

